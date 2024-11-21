FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic made a remarkable debut at the 2024 Formnext exhibition, held at Booth F129 in Hall 12.1 in Frankfurt. The company showcased its latest innovations in consumer-grade 3D printing technology, drawing significant attention from global customers and industry media alike.

Kobra S1 Combo: Anycubic's First Enclosed CoreXY Multicolor FDM Printer

Anycubic Unveils New 3D Printing Innovations at Formnext 2024, Captivating Global Attention

A key highlight of Anycubic's showcase was the Kobra S1 Combo, the company's first multicolor FDM printer utilizing CoreXY structure. Supporting up to 8-color printing, the Kobra S1 Combo is equipped Anycubic Color Engine Pro (ACE Pro) that endows printers with active and side drying features, enabling filament drying during the printing process for enhanced print quality and consistency. The printer also boasts a 320°C hotend and a stable print chamber, ensuring reliable performance with functional materials such as ASA and PETG. This combination of features attracted considerable interest and inquiries from visitors.

Kobra 3 Max: Gateway of Large-Format Multicolor Printing

Another highlight of the event was the Kobra 3 Max, which offers impressive large-format printing with a build size of 420×420×500mm and 8-color printing capabilities. As the consumer-grade FDM printer with the largest print volume in its class, the Kobra 3 Max excels in both versatility and scale. Building on the ACE Pro active and side-drying technology introduced with the Kobra 3 Combo, this model allows users to print large objects—such as helmets or tools—in a single pass, while maintaining exceptional print quality. It is also ideal for mass-producing multiple units or spare parts in one print run. The Kobra 3 Max sets a new benchmark for high-quality, large-scale multicolor printing.

Both the Kobra S1 Combo and Kobra 3 Max are expected to be available on the market around the New Year of 2025.

Photon Mono M7 Max: A New Benchmark in Large-Format Resin Printing

Another eagerly awaited product is the Photon Mono M7 Max, Anycubic's latest high-performance resin printer. Featuring a spacious 14.7-liter build volume (298×164×300mm), the Photon Mono M7 Max integrates COB light source technology, reinforced lead screws, and dynamic release mechanisms the intelligent release 2.0, which collectively enhance stability and precision during printing. The printer also boasts a print speed nearly twice as fast as its predecessor, significantly reducing print times. Additionally, its resin heating vat and resin auto-recycling management module optimize material handling and print stability. With eight user-friendly design features, the Photon Mono M7 Max enhances ease of use and increases print success rates, making it a significant advancement in the resin printing field.

Global Engagement and Media Buzz

Throughout the event, Anycubic attracted substantial attention from media representatives and industry influencers. Visitors from across the globe visited the booth to explore the new products, creating an atmosphere of excitement and buzz. This strong engagement highlights Anycubic's growing influence and ongoing commitment to innovation within the 3D printing industry.

Exclusive Black Friday Promotions: Special Discounts on Kobra 3 Combo

During the exhibition, Anycubic also introduced a special Black Friday promotion for the Kobra 3 Combo, its flagship FDM multicolor printer. Known for its unique 8-color printing capabilities and active and side drying features, the Kobra 3 Combo has garnered high praise from both consumer users and industry experts. The Black Friday sale offers exclusive discounts, making it an excellent opportunity for customers to purchase at special pricing. For more details, visit the Anycubic Official Store.

For additional information, visit the official Anycubic website

