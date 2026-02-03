Anyline Showcases TireBuddy at NADA 2026

TireBuddy's AI-powered insights enhance transparency and consistency for automotive retailers

VIENNA, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyline, a global leader in AI-powered mobile tire inspection, will showcase its TireBuddy technology at the 2026 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas from February 3-6. Anyline's presence will center on real-world customer use cases, demonstrating how AI-driven tire inspections enhance transparency, consistency and decision-making for retailers and customers alike.

TireBuddy brings objective, repeatable tire measurements and digital reporting insights into dealerships, reconditioning centers and service bays worldwide. By standardizing tire inspections, TireBuddy equips teams with clearer, data-backed documentation that enhances operational efficiency, strengthens technician recommendations and builds customer confidence.

"Our goal with TireBuddy is to equip technicians with the tools they need to make accurate, fast and confident decisions, an important message we're bringing to the forefront at this year's NADA Show," said Christoph Braunsberger, CEO at Anyline. "By providing objective, AI-powered data, TireBuddy delivers a far clearer path to cost savings, operational efficiency and customer transparency for retailers – benefits that matter at every level of their operation."

Delivering Insight and Consistency at Scale

Since launching in 2025, TireBuddy has been adopted across a wide array of large-scale automotive retailers, dealership groups and independent repair shops, with technicians praising its guided scanning, consistent measurements and intuitive digital workflows designed for real-world shop environments.

Among its newest adopters is EchoPark, a national pre-owned vehicle retailer under Sonic Automotive, Inc., with locations across the U.S., including Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas and Utah. Every EchoPark vehicle undergoes a comprehensive 190-point inspection, with tire condition serving as a key factor in ensuring safety, reliability and customer trust.

Experience TireBuddy at NADA 2026

At NADA, Anyline will offer live demonstrations of how TireBuddy delivers fast, objective tire inspections that increase transparency and operational efficiency across dealership workflows. Attendees can check out the technology and meet with Anyline reps at Booth 7649N in the West & North Expo Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Anyline

Anyline is an AI company redefining how organizations capture and digitize real-world data. Using proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology, Anyline enables any mobile device to instantly inspect and interpret information from physical objects such as tires, barcodes, ID documents, license plates, and utility meters. Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline is trusted by leading automotive brands, including Discount Tire, Michelin and Continental, as well as Fortune 500 companies and governments worldwide. Learn more at www.anyline.com.

