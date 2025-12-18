Anyline Surpasses 100 Million Tire Inspections Worldwide in 2025

Anyline's dedicated AI for automotive is trusted by leading dealerships, tire retailers and automotive service providers to deliver critical tire insights at scale

VIENNA, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyline, the global leader in AI-powered mobile tire inspection, announced that it has surpassed 100 million digital tire inspections worldwide, marking a major milestone reached in 2025. The achievement reflects the growing adoption of Anyline's software across dealerships, tire retailers, and automotive service shops, where accuracy and speed in real service-bay conditions matter most.

Anyline announced it has surpassed 100 million digital tire inspections worldwide, marking a major milestone for technicians, shops and retailers around the globe.

Anyline mobile tire inspection helps thousands of technicians complete inspections more consistently, improving shop-floor efficiency, boosting customer satisfaction, and unlocking new revenue opportunities. The technology is used by leading aftermarket brands, including Discount Tire, as well as renowned partners such as Tire Storage Solutions, demonstrating performance at enterprise scale.

"Surpassing 100 million tire inspections in a single year is a defining moment for Anyline and the industry," said Lukas Kinigadner, Co-CEO at Anyline. "Tire inspection isn't a 'nice to have;' it's a safety-critical process that depends on consistency and accuracy at scale. We're on a mission to transform that process with fast, accurate and dependable digital assessments that make technicians' work easier and keep the customer experience at the center. This milestone is a strong signal that we're on the right track."

Real-World Impact in the Bay

At scale, digital tire inspections help standardize documentation and decision-making in the service bay, supporting:

Safety: earlier identification of worn tread and other risk indicators

earlier identification of worn tread and other risk indicators Compliance: more consistent capture of tire information (including DOT/TIN where applicable)

more consistent capture of tire information (including DOT/TIN where applicable) Performance insights: clearer visibility into uneven wear patterns over time

clearer visibility into uneven wear patterns over time Customer trust: visual, repeatable documentation that's easier to explain and verify

visual, repeatable documentation that's easier to explain and verify Efficiency: reduced manual measurement and data entry time; at 100 million inspections, this equates to millions of labor hours saved, helping shops navigate labor shortages and operating pressures

Meet TireBuddy ToolKit: A fully customizable SDK

Earlier this year, Anyline debuted the TireBuddy App, an out-of-the-box mobile solution for more digital tire inspections. To support broader adoption across enterprise and platform partners, Anyline has introduced TireBuddy ToolKit, a tire tread measurement and inspection SDK designed to embed TireBuddy's advanced tire inspection tools directly into shops' existing mobile applications. The TireBuddy ToolKit is highly configurable, built for real-world conditions and designed for integration across iOS and Android mobile applications.

Key capabilities include:

Tire tread depth measurement (repeatable, guided scanning)

DOT / TIN reading

Tire identification (sidewall scanning for key tire information)

Condition and wear assessment support through standardized inspection workflows

Technician-friendly scan guidance and UX to help drive consistent results across locations

"With our TireBuddy ToolKit, our goal is to make advanced tire inspection as easy as adding an SDK into an existing app," said Simon Brooks, Vice President (VP) of Product, Anyline. "We're excited to see how our customers customize it for their workflows, and we look forward to TireBuddy powering even more safe, consistent tire inspections in 2026."

For more information about Anyline's AI-driven solutions, click here.

About Anyline

Anyline is an AI company redefining how organizations capture and digitize real-world data. Using proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology, Anyline enables any mobile device to instantly inspect and interpret information from physical objects such as tires, barcodes, ID documents, license plates, and utility meters. Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline is trusted by leading automotive brands, including Discount Tire, Michelin and Continental, as well as Fortune 500 companies and governments worldwide. Learn more at www.anyline.com.

Contacts

Anyline

Paula Monteiro, [email protected]

Marketing Communication Director

Tiny Mighty Communications

Jordan Moore, [email protected]

Sydney Goggans, [email protected]

SOURCE Anyline