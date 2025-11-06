Anyline Debuts TireBuddy App Upgrades at SEMA 2025

AI-powered enhancements deliver smarter inspections, deeper insights and stronger technician-customer trust

VIENNA, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyline, a global leader in AI-powered mobile data capture and insights, unveiled today major upgrades to its TireBuddy app at SEMA 2025, the automotive aftermarket's largest showcase of innovation and technology. Built on a foundation of advanced AI, the enhanced TireBuddy app now delivers a more intuitive user experience and equips technicians with smarter tools for the inspection process.

What's New in TireBuddy

TireBuddy has introduced several key upgrades, including:

Anyline’s TireBuddy has new and improved features since its launch, including a new AI assistant that further solidifies trust between the technician and the customer.

AI Assistant: Autofills inspection notes with tire condition insights, flags potential damage and improves technician-to-customer communication

Autofills inspection notes with tire condition insights, flags potential damage and improves technician-to-customer communication Improved Onboarding: First-time users benefit from guided tips and intuitive walkthroughs to quickly master the app and its AI features

First-time users benefit from guided tips and intuitive walkthroughs to quickly master the app and its AI features Enhanced Scan Guidance: Visual overlays and haptic feedback help technicians capture accurate tire sidewall and tire tread scans

Visual overlays and haptic feedback help technicians capture accurate tire sidewall and tire tread scans New Odometer Scanner: Adds mileage tracking to inspections, offering deeper insights into tire wear and service needs now, and further down the road

"AI is at the foundation of what we do, and we're constantly evolving our solutions to better serve our customers," said Lukas Kinigadner, Co-Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Anyline. "The latest upgrades to TireBuddy reflect our commitment to listening to technicians in the field, acting on their feedback and delivering tools that make inspections smarter and more trusted. AI isn't just the future – it's the now. We're here to leverage AI to empower technicians and elevate customer experience."

Since its launch in June, TireBuddy has seen strong reception and adoption in service bays across the globe. Technicians have praised the app's ability to streamline inspections all from a smartphone with no special hardware required.

AI in Action at SEMA 2025

From start to finish in the bay, TireBuddy streamlines a technician's workflow and transforms the way tire service is delivered. Its data insights provide greater accuracy and clearer communication, enabling more transparent service backed by reliable information.

"As we continue to enhance products like TireBuddy, our goal is to give both technicians and customers a more complete picture of the vehicle at the end of the inspection," said Simon Brooks, VP of Product, Anyline. "With these latest upgrades, we can better translate data into meaningful insights for the end user, helping build confidence and trust in every inspection."

Anyline will showcase TireBuddy in North Hall (Booth #11542), where SEMA attendees can experience live demonstrations, explore the product's full capabilities and connect with the team.

For more information about Anyline's AI-driven solutions, click here.

About Anyline

Anyline is an AI company redefining how organizations capture and digitize real-world data. Using proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology, Anyline enables any mobile device to instantly inspect and interpret information from physical objects such as tires, barcodes, ID documents, license plates, and utility meters. Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline is trusted by leading automotive brands, including Discount Tire, Michelin and Continental, as well as Fortune 500 companies and governments worldwide. Learn more at www.anyline.com.

