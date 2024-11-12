Anyline Technology to Streamline Operations and Enhance Customer Experience at Sun Auto Tire & Service

Anyline's tire sidewall scanner and tread reader solutions to be deployed across 480 Sun Auto Tire & Service locations

VIENNA, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyline , a global leader in AI-powered mobile data capture and insights, announced a partnership with Sun Auto Tire & Service that will elevate data-backed communication and strengthen customer relationships. Sun Auto Tire & Service, a leading provider of quality aftermarket automotive repair, maintenance and tire services, will integrate Anyline's Tire Sidewall Scanner and Tire Tread Reader technology across the company's 480 U.S. retail locations.

Sun Auto Tire & Service will integrate Anyline’s Tire Sidewall Scanner and Tire Tread Reader technology across the company’s 480 U.S. retail locations.

"Sun Tire & Auto Service is one of the largest and most respected tire and automotive service providers in the country and we are thrilled they have chosen Anyline as a technology partner," said Chris Garcia, head of U.S. Automotive for Anyline, "Integrating Anyline's Tire Sidewall Scanner and Tire Tread Reader into existing platforms ensures more accurate tire data capture. Together, we will streamline operations and enhance the tire buying experience for customers across all of Sun Auto's brands and locations."

With 2,500 service bays nationwide and more than 2 million customers served each year, Sun Auto Tire & Service is focused on leveraging tire-data solutions that will move their business into the future. The company's partnership with Anyline is expected to enhance technician efficiency and improve communications with customers by eliminating errors associated with manual data entry. Anyline's technology platforms will also enable technicians to share tire data with customers more transparently and quickly.

"We were impressed with Anyline's technology and are eager to integrate their solution with our existing platforms," said Michael Toth, Chief Technology Officer of Sun Auto Tire & Service. "The speed and accuracy of the Tire Sidewall Scanner and Tire Tread Reader have opened up significant opportunities for us. We're looking forward to seeing the positive impact of these solutions across our rapidly growing footprint of 480 locations, enhancing both our operational capacity and customer satisfaction."

Sun Auto Tire & Service operates over 20 brands that will benefit from integrating Anyline's technology across the western U.S., including Caliber Auto Care, Lamb's Tire & Automotive, Tate Boys Tire & Service, Driver's Edge Complete Car Care, TGK Automotive Specialists and more.

About Sun Auto Tire & Service

Sun Auto Tire & Service is a leading provider of quality aftermarket automotive repair, maintenance, and tire services. Sun Auto Tire & Service encompasses nearly 500 retail locations throughout the United States. The company continues to grow through a commitment to acquisition and site development activity.

About Anyline

Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline has established itself as a global leader in mobile data capture and data insights. Using the latest, most innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches, Anyline gives businesses the power to read, measure and interpret visual information with any mobile device.

Anyline is used by leading automotive and tire manufacturers and retailers to quickly and accurately scan tire sidewall, tread depth and vehicle data, including tire DOT codes, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), license plates and barcodes, using any standard mobile device or camera-enabled automotive diagnostic devices.

Anyline helps businesses to move away from costly, tedious manual processes and instead, make them easy, fast and convenient for everyone, from the end user to the front-line worker. Anyline is trusted by household brands such as NAPA, Discount Tire, Continental, Michelin and Shopmonkey. For more information, visit www.anyline.com.

SOURCE Anyline