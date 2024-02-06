Anyline Underlines a Decade of Innovation with Record-Breaking Performance in 2023

Increasing Demand for Anyline's Automotive Solutions Marks 10th Anniversary

VIENNA, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyline , a global leader in AI-enabled mobile data capture and data insights, today shared that it achieved 40% annually recurring revenue (ARR) growth in 2023 with a net dollar retention rate of 125%. Anyline's growth was achieved due to robust market penetration across multiple geographic regions – mostly balanced across the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific. Anyline's performance is in stark contrast to reports during the past years that 0.4% of start-ups are reaching eight-digit ARRi.

Anyline saves time and money by digitalizing manual, analog operations across fleets, tire retail and auto services. Post this Anyline’s mobile smart device scanning solution is faster, more accurate, and affordable. The software solution can be deployed on any smart device with a camera, reducing costs to almost nothing when it comes to equipment purchases. It then integrates into a wide variety of mobile and web applications that you may already be using. The scanning tool takes pictures and measures 100,000 points across the tire tread in a matter of a few moments, versus one single point using a handheld tire gauge. This provides a very accurate view of the tire’s health. The method eliminates the risk of human error and ensures that information is objectively collected, ensuring safety standards and compliance requirements are met.

"It was a year of both challenges and triumphs," reflects Lukas Kinigadner, CEO and founder of Anyline. "As we celebrated a decade in business in 2023, we faced the formidable task of laying the groundwork for another decade of rapid expansion and a shift in strategy towards profitability. I'm immensely proud of our accomplishments – from the innovative solutions we launched to the exceptional teamwork and the market's enthusiastic reception of our technology's impact in solving tangible business challenges for our customers."

Major milestones include:

Celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

Further grew eight-digit ARR with 40% growth and 125% net dollar retention rate.

Delivered the world's only Tire Tread Scanner on mobile devices for passenger and commercial tires.

Launched a one-shot Tire Sidewall Scanner.

Launched Anyline Insights analytics platform for scanned data and other features and services.

Secured $2.87 million research and development funding over three years for its Closed Loop Training project that improves the accuracy of AI-based data capture.

research and development funding over three years for its Closed Loop Training project that improves the accuracy of AI-based data capture. Now holds five unique and proprietary patents protecting market-leading AI technology to capture and train data.

Appointed its first Chairperson of the Board.

Opened an office in India – now with three offices covering APAC, EU and US providing 24/7 global customer support.

– now with three offices covering APAC, EU and US providing 24/7 global customer support. New projects include Continental, TireHub, AutoSavvy, Treads and UMS.

Looking forward, Anyline's outlook for 2024 is strong. It successfully re-focused on the automotive and transportation aftermarket over the last 24 months; improved, developed and delivered many new software solutions; strengthened its management team and internal systems; expanded its geographical reach across the US and APAC and has built a large pipeline of prospective new customers across fleets, automotive service and maintenance providers.

"The framework of people, capital, systems and intellectual property that we put in place at Anyline in 2023 will help us achieve our goals in 2024 and beyond," says Kinigadner. "The need to digitalize manual, analog operations in fleet management, tire retail and automotive servicing is very real and we are well positioned to help customers evolve with the IT systems they have in place, saving them time and money and growing their businesses."

About Anyline

Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline has established itself as a global leader in mobile data capture and data insights. Using the latest, most innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches, Anyline gives businesses the power to read, measure and interpret visual information with any mobile device.

Anyline is used by frontline workers at leading automotive and tire manufacturers and retailers to quickly and accurately scan tire sidewall, tread depth and vehicle data, including tire DOT codes, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), license plates and barcodes, using any standard mobile device or camera-enabled automotive diagnostic devices.

Anyline helps businesses to move away from costly, tedious manual processes and instead, make them easy, fast and convenient for everyone, from the end user to the front-line worker. Anyline's mobile data capture technology is CCPA/GDPR compliant, ensuring that all data collected is processed and stored securely. Anyline is trusted by household brands such as PepsiCo, Discount Tire and IBM, as well as national governments and the United Nations. For more information, visit www.anyline.com.

Contacts

Anyline

Jon Stotts, [email protected]

Sr. PR and Communications Manager

Tiny Mighty Communications

Rachel Withers, [email protected]

Elizabeth McCarthy, [email protected]

i VentureBeat, Getting to $50 million: How to avoid the SaaS Valley of Death, March 30, 2019

SOURCE Anyline