AnyTrans 8 Elevates Your iPhone Experience to A Whole New Level

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iMobie AnyTrans today announces the biggest update in 2019 to improve iPhone experience with more possibilities. Phone switch feature evolves to cover all iOS and Android users' needs when switching to new iPhone, whether from iOS or Android. Plus, a newly-added iPhone screen mirror feature that enables users to mirror and record iPhone screen from computer.

Revamped with a more intuitive and neater UI, users now can save much effort and time. For the first time, with the new "Phone Switcher," users can experience a one-stop solution for data migration from old phone to new iPhone and app with data transfer from old iPhone to new one. It's also an easier & simpler job now to mirror, record, and capture iPhone screen from one place.

"Having insisted 8 years on iPhone content management, we always want to offer users the best experience, including a faster data transferring speed and more useful features to make managing iPhone content easier. As so with this new-level of AnyTrans," said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie Inc. "We've also offered a more convenient way to switch to new iPhone for both iOS and Android users. And the newly-added 'Screen Mirror' enables users to record iPhone screen easily on computer with Wi-Fi."

What's New in AnyTrans 8?

More Intuitive UI & Faster Data Transferring

With the whole new UI, users can now manage iPhone data, transfer data to new iPhone, create backups, access utilities like Ringtone Maker, etc. all from a single interface. The speed for loading and transferring data has also been improved to 4x faster, making transfer files in bulk or large size no longer a headache but a pleasure.

The Most Convenient Data Migration

No matter from iPhone/Android to iPhone, backup to iPhone, cloud to iPhone, even Google Drive to iCloud, etc., it's just a click away. Besides, it also lets users 1 click move app with data from old iPhone to new one. Users no longer need to manually download apps one by one on new iPhone, and all app settings will be kept as well. After transfer completes, it also protects privacy by 1 click erasing all contents and settings on old phone.

Free AirPlay to Computer (Screen Record Included)

The newly-added iPhone screen mirroring tool gives users on iPhone screen mirroring, recording, and capturing. With it, users can airplay iPhone videos, class lectures, etc. on a bigger screen on computer with high-quality and better experience, and also record any part of them for future use.

Compatibility and Availability:

About iMobie:

iMobie Inc. is an advanced software developer dedicated to making the digital life simpler for all iOS and Android users worldwide. Information: https://www.imobie.com

