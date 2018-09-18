AnyTrans Perfects Its Android Manager to Wirelessly Manage Content Across Computer, App and Web

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyTrans, iMobie's top-notch software, today released the first remarkable update in 2019 for its Android manager. Combining the desktop program, Android app, and web app smoothly, it works as the best-in-class Android device manager that covers different scenarios and multiple platforms.

Revamped with a whole new UI, AnyTrans makes it easier & simpler to comprehensively manage Android content on a computer via Wi-Fi. And iOS-to-Android switchers can also migrate everything important from their iPhone, iPad, iTunes library, iTunes backups, or iCloud (backups). For the first time, users are able to transfer photos, videos, and more instantly between their phone and computer - no software required. Sharing files from phone-to-phone also becomes an easy-to-do job by simply scanning a QR code.

"Aiming to meet users' needs to manage Android content across multiple platforms, we are devoted to optimizing and perfecting our product. The newly-released AnyTrans consolidates the desktop program, web app, and Android app seamlessly, providing an all-in-one Android manager for users," said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie Inc. "We've also improved the data transfer for iOS-to-Android switchers to move over everything important from an iPhone, iPad, iTunes library, iTunes backups, iCloud, or iCloud backups."

Learn more AnyTrans: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/android-manager.htm

What You'll Enjoy from The Whole New AnyTrans?

Master Whole Content with an In-depth Manager

With a well-optimized UI, AnyTrans allows users to wirelessly in-depth manage Android content, like photos, music, messages, contacts, etc. For those who want to switch from iPhone to the new Samsung Galaxy S10, it makes sure users can move over crucial content from their iPhone, iPad, iTunes library, iTunes backups, iCloud and iCloud backups. Downloading online videos to Android phones and computer is also easier than ever.

Enjoy An Instant Transfer with Lighter Experience

Want to export photos to a computer quickly? AnyTrans has got you covered with a lighter web app. By simply scanning a QR code, users can move photos, videos, and more between Android and their computer smoothly and seamlessly. No USB cables, no software required. It not only helps users save more storage (80M+) on their computer, but also brings them a more lightweight and faster transfer.

Share Files from Phone-to-Phone Directly & Wirelessly

AnyTrans also brings Android users a quick Android data transfer. With no USB cable, it helps batch share documents, Zip files, or other files to the receiver's phone in a blink of an eye. Users can also check & lock the needed file they want via a 1-click search feature, and share it with family, friends, or colleagues instantly. No need to take risks to upload files to a third-party cloud for sharing.

Download AnyTrans to take full control of Android content now: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/download.htm

Price and Availability:

AnyTrans is available for Windows and Mac. Licenses available from: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/buy-android-manager.htm

*IMAGE link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0311s2p-anytrans-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE iMobie Inc.

Related Links

https://www.imobie.com

