Anyware Solutions' Morten Bremild named CEO of the Year for transformative eldercare technology

LONDON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global population is rapidly ageing, yet the current healthcare system doesn't work for older people who want to live independently or their informal carers.

Morten Bremild, CEO and Founder of Anyware Solutions, is working to transform the healthcare industry by using remote monitoring technology to offer peace of mind and improved quality of life for older people. Bremild's expertise in the sector is underlined by his achievement of CEO of the Year in the Remote Care Services Industry in European CEO's 2023 Awards.

Today, many seniors feel unsafe living alone, even if they are healthy and active, because of the lack of basic safety support. At the same time, informal caregivers, like sons, daughters or grandchildren, worry over the well-being of their loved ones. "Our healthcare systems are not working," Bremild writes in European CEO. "They are reactive 'sickcare' systems incapable of embracing digital solutions."

With Anyware Solutions' plug-and-play well-being monitoring solution, Anyware Care™, friends and family can look after their loved ones digitally and remotely, and older adults can continue living in the comfort of their smart homes for longer.

Anyware Care™ is intended to close the gap and help those outside the current healthcare system with preventive well-being monitoring. The technology provides the basic safety infrastructure that any older adult living alone should have, and it can be implemented before any accident or diagnosis as a dignified, non-intrusive and non-age-stigmatising well-being monitoring technology.

"We do not need more technology," Bremild writes. "We need a smarter and collaborating value chain to deliver the technology as a value-added service when it is relevant for the user – not expensive and complex healthtech when it is too late."

