Anywhere℠ Rebrand Wins Best Marketing Solution at 2022 Inman Innovator Awards

Sherry Chris, CEO of Anywhere Expansion Brands, Honored with Prestigious Nate Ellis Community Service Award

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2022 Inman Innovator Awards on Friday, August 5, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), received the Best Marketing Solution or Campaign Award for the company's recent rebrand. Sherry Chris, CEO of Anywhere Expansion Brands – which includes industry-leading brands Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate and ERA® – received the Nate Ellis Award, which celebrates those in real estate who are service champions in their communities. The Awards were announced as part of the annual Inman Connect Las Vegas conference.

The company first announced the transformation from Realogy to Anywhere during its May 2022 Investor Day, and in early June, the Anywhere brand officially launched with Welcome to Anywhere℠, an integrated communications and marketing campaign. Focused on driving awareness among key audiences, tactics included paid digital and social media, earned media outreach, employee events, and mass exposure during the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell. The Anywhere brand represents both the company's unique advantages - powerful agent network, leading brands, scaled core services, deep technology and data, financial flexibility – as well as its strategic future to meet consumers wherever they are in the home buying and selling journey.

"I am so proud to be recognized for our efforts to elevate our brand image as we strategically transform the real estate transaction to provide a more seamless and integrated experience for any consumer, anywhere," said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere president and chief executive officer. "Thank you to Inman for this honor, and I would like to thank the team who led this expansive creative project. It has been incredibly exciting to see how Anywhere employees and our industry partners have so passionately embraced our next chapter."

A New Name for Realogy. A New Day for Real Estate.

The Anywhere rebrand, developed in partnership with multidisciplinary San Francisco-based design firm Hybrid Design, modernized the look and feel of one of the industry's leading real estate parent companies. The new logo features a memorable icon inspired by an eight-stroke asterisk – a nod to the depth of the organization – that is modified as a sun rising above a home's roofline, symbolizing the potential that comes with a new day. The deep midnight blue and vibrant orange brand colors evoke the vast opportunity, hope, and illumination that Anywhere seeks to bring to the consumer experience. As part of the launch, the company also debuted a new enterprise website, anywhere.re, which showcases its businesses, brands, and commitments, including product and technology, integrity, and people-first culture, which all combine to realize the company's purpose: empowering everyone's next move.

The Anywhere transformation also reflects the company's mission to further move its culture and talent strategy into the future, empowering employees' growth anywhere in their career journey. Having adopted a remote-first work model, Anywhere has embraced a talent philosophy in which many enterprise roles work remotely where feasible. Last month, Anywhere debuted a redesigned corporate Hub that encourages collaboration and innovation for today's hybrid workplace.

"We are fortunate the company has a rich story of industry leadership and future vision that enabled us to build an authentic and engaging concept, and the new Anywhere brand is both a symbol of that powerful story and a catalyst for what we have set out to achieve," said Trey Sarten, Anywhere senior vice president of communications & corporate affairs, who led the rebrand initiative. "I truly appreciate everyone who contributed valuable insights, creativity, and execution throughout the rebrand project, and I thank the team at Inman for their recognition of Anywhere."

Raising the Bar in the Industry and in Our Communities

Additionally, Sherry Chris, CEO of Anywhere Expansion Brands, was presented with the prestigious Nate Ellis Award. The honor is given to an someone who is devoted to giving more than they take from the industry, which Chris has demonstrated through her various leadership roles in addition to her involvement on advisory boards for the National Association of REALTORS® Real Estate Services program, the Asian Real Estate Association of America Education Foundation and New Story Charity. As the most followed CEO of a national real estate brand on Twitter, she is a strong advocate of engaging with businesses and consumers through social channels.

"I'm absolutely honored to be recognized with the Inman Innovator Awards' Nate Ellis award," said Chris. "Nate was a tremendous voice in our industry and had a special gift for teaching and helping others. He has inspired so many of us with his wisdom, grace, humor and kindness. Throughout my career, I've strived to do things differently and take great pride in encouraging us all to raise the bar across our industry."

"Sherry is a dynamic and inspiring leader at Anywhere and in her community," concluded Schneider. "We all benefit from her expertise, empathy, and energy every day, and it is no surprise the industry has recognized her outstanding contributions – congratulations, Sherry!"

For more information, please visit anywhere.re and follow Anywhere on social media by visiting its LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages.

About Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, the Company supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The Company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, the Company fuels the productivity of its approximately 197,600 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 140,600 independent sales agents in 119 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for eleven consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, the Company has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

Media Contacts:

Brianna Patrizio

973-407-5077

[email protected]

SOURCE Anywhere Real Estate Inc.