Anza Launches First Automated Scenario Modeling and Configuration Engine for Utility-Scale & DG Battery Storage

New Energy Storage Pro capabilities replace spreadsheet-driven workflows and stale data with market-wide decision intelligence and expand supplier coverage to 95% of the U.S. battery storage market

OAKLAND, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anza , a leading energy storage and solar development and supply chain platform, today announced the launch of automated Scenario Modeling and Configuration Tools within its Energy Storage Pro platform. The new capabilities introduce the first market-wide scenario intelligence engine purpose-built for utility-scale and DG battery energy storage system (BESS) development and procurement, while expanding supplier coverage to 95% of the U.S. battery market.

Today, most utility-scale BESS development and procurement still rely on manual, spreadsheet-driven workflows and time-consuming data collection. Development engineers and procurement teams spend weeks manually comparing supplier configurations, validating technical compatibility, rebuilding lifecycle cost models, and assessing tariff or policy exposure. In a market defined by interconnection bottlenecks, financing pressure, and supply chain volatility, that manual process has become a critical constraint.

Anza's latest release replaces fragmented spreadsheet workflows with automated, standardized modeling across technical, commercial, and policy variables. Engineers and sourcing teams can now model system configurations, benchmark supplier quotes, simulate tariff and schedule risk, and establish finance-ready project assumptions in days instead of weeks. Project developers can quickly assess lifecycle cost ranges, prioritize portfolios, and make earlier go/no-go decisions with greater confidence.

"Speed to deployment is now a competitive advantage," said Ravi Manghani, Senior Director of Strategic Sourcing at Anza. "As energy demand from AI and data centers accelerates, grid-scale storage projects must move from concept to commissioning faster than ever. Yet development workflows remain manual and fragmented, often depending on outdated data. We're replacing spreadsheet-driven decision-making and empowering development and procurement teams with automated, market-wide scenario intelligence. That translates into faster timelines, stronger bids, and higher-confidence investment decisions."

New Capabilities in Energy Storage Pro

Automated Scenario Modeling: Users can model duration scenarios, tariff severity outcomes, delivery timing shifts, and probability-weighted pricing assumptions within a single environment. Engineers can establish a reliable Basis of Design early in the lifecycle while incorporating design changes over time, and procurement managers can evaluate cost and policy risk during development and before finalizing equipment selection.

Teams can tailor system configurations by specifying equipment counts, inserting supplier-specific degradation curves, adjusting usable energy assumptions, and modeling AC/DC augmentation or overbuild strategies. This allows for optimized, defensible system design without rebuilding spreadsheets from scratch. Centralized Quote Benchmarking: Procurement managers can input supplier quotes and benchmark them against standardized data covering 95% of U.S. battery suppliers. Teams can compare CapEx/OpEx structures, evaluate tariff exposure, and defend recommendations to finance and executive leadership with market-backed analysis.

"Anza demystifies the complex battery storage market. We rely on the platform to rapidly validate various sizing and scope iterations, solidifying our Basis of Design in real time. This clarity allows us to compare suppliers 'apples-to-apples' and execute our strategy with confidence," said CJ Colavito, General Manager of Integrated Project Teams, Standard Solar.

Launched in May 2025, Energy Storage Pro introduced pricing, product, and supplier transparency to the storage market and lifecycle cost analytics, giving developers, IPPs, and utilities the insights they need to make faster and smarter development decisions. This latest release moves beyond visibility to enable fully automated, scenario-based decision modeling and customization across technical design, timing considerations, and regulatory risk, transforming how storage projects are engineered and procured.

Energy Storage Pro is available via subscription. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit anzarenewables.com .

About Anza

Anza is a revolutionary platform that empowers solar and energy storage equipment buyers and developers to use advanced data and technology to see more options, reduce risk, increase project profits and save massive amounts of time. Anza enables clients to spend more time creating value and less time chasing down data and using manual tools. They can access real-time pricing and extensive technical, trade risk, counterparty, and contract term data from more than 95% of the U.S. module supply. Anza's Effective $/Watt solar module analytics enable users to move far beyond price comparisons and rapidly evaluate products based on production and installation costs. Its energy storage lifecycle cost and capacity maintenance analytics provide a lifetime view across AC and DC-integrated storage products. With solutions for the utility-scale and distributed generation market, Anza's vision is to help every buyer and developer make optimal design and procurement decisions.

Anza was born from internal tools at Borrego that maximized the financial value of its own projects. In 2023, Anza launched as a standalone company, furthering its mission to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy. For more information, visit anzarenewables.com .

