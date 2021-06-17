AOAC Approves NEOGEN Soleris® Direct Yeast and Mold for Use in Cannabis

LANSING, Mich., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOGEN Corporation's (NASDAQ: NEOG) Soleris® Direct Yeast and Mold test has received the Performance Tested MethodsSM Certification from the AOAC Research Institute's Emergency Response Validation Process for the enumeration of yeasts and molds in dried cannabis flower [9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) >0.3%].

This AOAC approval for dried cannabis flower adds to the test's previous AOAC certification for the semi-quantitative determination of yeast and mold in various food products, including nonfat dairy milk, dried fruit, corn flour, cocoa powder, dry pet food, and black pepper.

"Our Soleris Direct Yeast and Mold test is able to quickly and accurately detect potentially harmful microorganisms, solving one of the biggest issues within the cannabis industry," says John Adent, NEOGEN's President and CEO. "We are pleased to receive this certification and be able to provide this valuable service to the cannabis industry, offering increased safety and security within the market."

NEOGEN's Soleris Next Generation (NG) test system is an automated, rapid optical system for detecting microbial contamination based on an innovative application of classic microbiology. The optical assay measures microbial growth by monitoring pH and other biochemical reactions that generate a color change as microorganisms in the broth grow and metabolize nutrients. The results are monitored by the system, providing an alert for samples that are out of specification.

The Soleris Direct Yeast and Mold test was designed for the rapid detection of yeast and mold in various food, nutraceutical, and personal care/cosmetics products.

AOAC International is a globally recognized, independent forum for finding appropriate science-based solutions through the development of microbiological and chemical standards.

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants.

