AOAC approves Neogen's Reveal® 3-D for Peanut

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (Nasdaq: NEOG) has received approval from the AOAC Research Institute for its Reveal® 3-D for Peanut test, which is designed to help prevent peanut residues from contaminating foods not intended to contain peanuts.

The AOAC's Performance TestedSM Method Certification (No. 111901) provides independent validation of the ability of the Reveal 3-D for Peanut test to accurately detect peanut residues in environmental samples. The test is used by food processors to ensure their production facilities are free of peanut residues before production begins — and help protect their food allergic consumers.

"Each time we receive a validation from an influential third party on any of our tests, it provides further assurance to our many customers that our tests perform as expected. We expect no less, and neither should our customers," said John Adent, Neogen's president and CEO. "Customers can now use this test with added confidence to verify that their facilities have been properly sanitized before they begin their production runs. Neogen has been the leader in providing rapid food allergen tests and expertise since we developed the first rapid test in 1998, and this validation further demonstrates our commitment to retain our leadership role."

Neogen offers screening and quantitative food allergen test kits to detect 18 food allergens, including gluten, milk, peanuts, soy, tree nuts, eggs and coconut. Neogen's food allergen tests can detect the target allergen in ingredients, liquids, clean-in-place rinses, finished foods, and on environmental surfaces. Neogen Reveal 3-D food allergen kits are easy-to-use and interpret strip tests that screen samples for the detection of trace levels of specific food allergens in 10 minutes or less. Neogen's Veratox® for food allergen kits provide precise quantitative results in the parts per million.

Neogen Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety Division is a leader in worldwide biosecurity products, animal genomics testing, and the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and veterinary instruments.

