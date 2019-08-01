AOAC approves Neogen's Reveal® Q+ for DON

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (Nasdaq: NEOG) has received Performance TestedSM Method Certification from the AOAC Research Institute for its Reveal® Q+ for Deoxynivalenol (DON) test, which is designed for the rapid quantification of the mold toxin in grains.

The AOAC approval (No. 071901) follows the earlier verification of the test's performance by the USDA's Federal Grain Inspection Service (FGIS). FGIS's approval of Reveal Q+ for DON enabled the simple, fully quantitative lateral flow strip test to be used for testing in the national grain inspection system.

"The approvals further verify that the test performs as designed, and allow grain producers and processors, and regulators, to add this test to the expanding list of Neogen's products they can rely on to ensure the safety of our worldwide food and feed supply," said John Adent, Neogen's chief executive officer. "Reveal Q+ for DON was designed to be the easiest and most reliable quantitative test for DON available, and is proving to be just that."

Reveal Q+ for DON delivers precise results ranging from 0.3 to 6 parts per million (ppm) of DON after only 3 minutes. Reveal Q+ test strips are read in Neogen's lateral flow test readers to deliver precise results.

DON is produced by the fungi living on cereal commodities such as wheat, corn and barley. The mycotoxin has been shown to produce toxicological effects in certain animals, with varying degrees of sensitivity, and has been implicated in causing problems in processed food, including off-flavor in ready-to-eat cereals and adverse effects on dough quality.

Neogen Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care and disinfectants.

