AODocs Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Enabling AI-powered Enterprise Document Control and Management Natively within Microsoft 365

New native SharePoint Embedded support allows organizations to manage documents with AODocs while storing files directly within Microsoft 365's security and governance boundaries

ATLANTA, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AODocs , a leading AI-enabled enterprise document management platform, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft providing native support for SharePoint Embedded. It enables organizations to manage documents through AODocs while storing files directly within their own Microsoft 365 tenant.

The announcement introduces a new architecture for enterprise document management: organizations gain the governance, lifecycle control, and automation capabilities of AODocs while keeping their files inside the Microsoft 365 security and governance boundaries and storage space.

With this integration, documents managed by AODocs are stored in dedicated SharePoint Embedded containers within the customer's Microsoft 365 tenant rather than in external repositories.

As a result, enterprise content becomes natively stored in Microsoft 365 and accessible to its services, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft Purview, Data Loss Prevention (DLP) policies, and real-time co-authoring in Microsoft 365 desktop applications. This allows organizations to apply AI, compliance, security, collaboration, and productivity capabilities directly to governed enterprise content.

"This integration marks a major step forward for organizations that rely on Microsoft 365," said Stéphan Donzé, CEO of AODocs. "Companies no longer have to choose between enterprise-grade document management and the benefits of the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. With SharePoint Embedded, AODocs can manage documents with the automation and control businesses require while keeping those files securely inside their Microsoft 365 tenant—unlocking Microsoft 365 Copilot, Purview, and other capabilities in a single solution, without compromise."

"AODocs brings significant value to the Microsoft ecosystem through scaled document management and control," said Ian Story, Principal Architect, Microsoft SharePoint. "This offering, built on SharePoint Embedded, combines Microsoft 365, Purview, and Microsoft 365 Copilot platforms with AODocs' enterprise-centric AI-powered content processes."

AODocs Benefits for Microsoft 365 Customers

AODocs is trusted by organizations including Veolia, Whirlpool, and Colgate-Palmolive and thousands of companies worldwide to manage critical business documents and processes. The new SharePoint Embedded integration extends these capabilities inside Microsoft 365 , delivering several key benefits for enterprise customers:

Enterprise document governance with native Microsoft 365 storage: Files are managed through AODocs governance, automation, and lifecycle controls while remaining stored inside the organization's Microsoft 365 tenant. This ensures complete control over storage location, governance, and compliance .

Files are managed through AODocs governance, automation, and lifecycle controls while remaining stored inside the organization's Microsoft 365 tenant. This ensures . Copilot-ready enterprise content: Because files remain within the Microsoft 365 security boundary, Microsoft 365 Copilot can access governed enterprise content without data bridging, duplication, or additional configuration.

Because files remain within the Microsoft 365 security boundary, Microsoft 365 Copilot can access governed enterprise content without data bridging, duplication, or additional configuration. Unified compliance with Purview and DLP: Documents stored through SharePoint Embedded automatically inherit Purview and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) policies, enabling organizations to apply enterprise compliance frameworks without additional integration work.

Documents stored through SharePoint Embedded automatically inherit Purview and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) policies, enabling organizations to apply enterprise compliance frameworks without additional integration work. Fast deployment through a modern SaaS architecture: AODocs operates as a true SaaS platform with no Windows server administration requirements. It can seamlessly manage migrations from existing SharePoint environments to SharePoint Embedded.

About AODocs

AODocs is a leading enterprise document management platform that transforms how organizations manage, process, and secure their business-critical documents. Founded in 2012, AODocs provides an AI-powered, cloud-native alternative to legacy document management systems, enabling organizations to maintain control while improving collaboration and accelerating productivity gains. Headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Paris, London, and San Francisco, AODocs is committed to helping enterprises get more value from their enterprise data, files and content.

Learn more at www.aodocs.com/products/microsoft/

SOURCE AODocs