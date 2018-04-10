Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk

The two companies are launching a holistic solution for customers that includes hardware-level security protection, comprehensive risk assessment and remediation, rapid incident response, and options for enhanced cyber insurance coverage. The solution will be available through the HP Device as a Service (DaaS) offering, which provides multi-OS device management support and advanced analytics and proactive management capabilities.

The cyber threat landscape is rapidly evolving, with business leaders increasingly concerned about the disruptive impact of cyber riski. At the same time, the number of devices and operating systems used by enterprises is skyrocketing. While providing increased productivity and efficiency, this explosion of endpoints can significantly increase cyber risk exposures. HP estimates that by 2020 there will be 9 billion commercial devices worldwideii, with an average of four devices per useriii -- creating added costs and complexity for businesses. 82% of IT teams say it's increasingly challenging to secure data and devices in this environmentiv.

"This strategic collaboration with HP further develops Aon's innovative and industry-leading approach to cyber risk management," said John Bruno, Chief Operations Officer, Aon. "The comprehensive solution that we are jointly developing is unique in providing enterprises with the holistic approach needed to manage the technical aspects of endpoint security and business continuity, while improving overall security posture, and minimizing financial exposure with options for enhanced coverage."

"Corporate IT customers are grappling with unprecedented complexity across their organizations, often struggling to manage the proliferation of device types, operating systems and security threats across the enterprise. HP is stepping up with industry-leading services that solve these problems and unlock value," said Christoph Schell, President, Americas Region, HP. "Combining Aon's deep cybersecurity capabilities and risk management solutions with HP's world-class security features and device management capabilities through HP DaaS further enhances our ability to meet changing customer needs."

Aon and HP are working together to deliver an integrated set of risk management solutions that include:

Aon Cyber Resilience Evaluation : Aon's cybersecurity professionals will use Aon's proprietary assessment tool to evaluate a company's cybersecurity posture and provide recommendations to improve defenses.

HP DaaS: HP DaaS makes it easier for businesses to equip their employees with the right hardware, accessories, and lifecycle services to get the job done. Businesses benefit from HP's analytics and proactive management service that provides actionable analytics and fleet insights to uncover potential device health and security risks so they can be proactively addressed before they impact user performance.

Aon Premier Cyber Insurance Panel: Deploying HP's DaaS and conducting Aon's Cyber Resilience Evaluation will enable companies to qualify for enhanced cyber insurance coverage through access to Aon's comprehensive broking resources with a view towards best in class pricing and deductibles to mitigate financial risk.

Aon Incident Response Services: Organizations will have access to Aon's incident response team in the event of an attack, including incident response retainers.

The Aon-HP joint offering is expected to launch in fall 2018. Initially, the offering will be available directly from HP and through channel partners in the U.S. only, becoming available outside of the U.S. over the next year.

