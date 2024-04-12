Aon Announces 10% Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend

DUBLIN, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 10% increase to its quarterly cash dividend on Aon's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares.

Consistent with the increase in the dividend, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.675 per outstanding Class A ordinary shares, reflecting a 10% increase from $0.615 per share. The dividend is payable May 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2024.

About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues in over 120 countries and sovereignties provide our clients with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that help protect and grow their businesses.

