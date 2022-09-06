Aon Appoints Adriana Karaboutis to Board of Directors

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc ( NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that Adriana Karaboutis, chief information and digital officer of National Grid plc, has been appointed to its Board of Directors. The Board expects to appoint her to the Audit Committee of the Board and the Compliance Sub-Committee of the Audit Committee.

"We are excited to welcome Adriana to the Aon Board of Directors," said Lester B. Knight, chair of Aon's board. "Her broad experience in critical areas such as data and analytics, digital transformation and cyber security will provide valuable insights for the firm as Aon continues to give clients the clarity and confidence they need to make better decisions to protect and grow their business in an increasingly interconnected and complex world."

Since August 2017, Karaboutis has served as chief information and digital officer of National Grid plc, one of the world's largest public utility companies, where she oversees security and digital risk in addition to the development of National Grid's digital strategy. National Grid is focused on transmitting and distributing electricity and gas in the UK and northeast U.S. From September 2014 to March 2017, she was executive vice president of technology, business solutions and corporate affairs at Biogen Inc., a global biotechnology company. In that role, Karaboutis introduced leading digital and data science capabilities that unlocked value across the drug discovery, development and delivery processes. She also oversaw global public affairs, government affairs, public policy and patient advocacy.

"I am thrilled to join Aon's board as the firm is tackling some of the most pressing societal and economic challenges that leading global organizations are facing," Karaboutis said. "The firm's commitment to innovating on behalf of its clients is clear, and I look forward to working with this team to continue to evolve how best to deliver insights and capabilities that drive better outcomes."

Previously, Karaboutis was vice president and global chief information officer of Dell, Inc., a global technology company. She also spent more than 20 years at General Motors Company and Ford Motor Company in various international leadership positions, including computer-integrated manufacturing, supply chain operations and information technology.

Karaboutis has served on the board of directors of Perrigo Company plc, a global over-the-counter consumer goods and pharmaceutical company since May 2017, and previously served on the boards of directors of Aspen Technology, Advance Auto Parts and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. Karaboutis holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Wayne State University.

For more information about Aon's corporate governance practices and Board of Directors, please click here.

About Aon

Aon plc ( NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Toll-free (U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico): +1 833 751 8114

International: +1 312 381 3024

SOURCE Aon plc