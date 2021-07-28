DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, today introduced the new Aon Executive Committee (AEC). The Aon Executive Committee is responsible for executing on the firm's four-pronged Aon United Blueprint, which creates new sources of value for clients, delivers more effective client service, drives innovation at scale and ensures a unique and sustaining colleague experience.

Aon Establishes New Executive Committee to Lead the Firm Forward

"Our Aon United operating model has been further strengthened through the combination planning process and we're moving forward at speed without the overhang of regulatory uncertainty or distraction of restructuring," said Aon CEO Greg Case. "Our new Executive Committee is an incredibly capable team of leaders with a clear perspective on what it will take to reach the full potential of Aon United."

Case added, "This team knows how to work together across geographies, solution lines and functions to bring the best of our firm to clients and is fully committed to accelerating innovation to better address unmet client need."

The Aon Executive Committee will be comprised of four solution lines, five regions and five shared service functions.

The four solution lines include: Commercial Risk Solutions , Health Solutions , Reinsurance Solutions and Wealth Solutions . Global solution lines will play a critical role in understanding macro client trends and producing new solutions that address their unmet needs.



, , and . Global solution lines will play a critical role in understanding macro client trends and producing new solutions that address their unmet needs. The five regions include: North America , Latin America , the United Kingdom , EMEA and APAC . Regions serve as the distribution arm of the Aon United operating model and are responsible for delivering one-firm capabilities to clients every day.



, , , and . Regions serve as the distribution arm of the Aon United operating model and are responsible for delivering one-firm capabilities to clients every day. The five shared services include: Business Services , Finance , Legal , Marketing & Communications and the People Organization . These functions support the delivery of client success. They are fully integrated professional organizations that share best practice and deliver consistent outcomes that ensure that the firm is fully leveraging the scale and functional capability of Aon.



, , , and the . These functions support the delivery of client success. They are fully integrated professional organizations that share best practice and deliver consistent outcomes that ensure that the firm is fully leveraging the scale and functional capability of Aon. These components will be supported by critical specialty capabilities focused on more effectively serving key segments of Aon's client base, specifically Enterprise Clients and International Business.

The following leaders have been named to the new Aon Executive Committee:

The announcement of these leaders follows the recent contract extensions of Case and Aon CFO Christa Davies through April 1, 2026.

Aon will provide a financial update and outlook during its Q2 2021 earnings call on Friday, July 30.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

