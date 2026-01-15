Aon Global Limited Announces Redemption in Full and Delisting of 2.875% Senior Notes due 2026 from the New York Stock Exchange

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon Global Limited (f/k/a Aon plc) (the "Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) ("Aon") today announced that it intends to redeem in full and delist its 2.875% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes") from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and to withdraw the registration of the Notes under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The Company is undertaking these actions in connection with the full redemption of the Notes in accordance with the Indenture, dated May 24, 2013, as amended and restated on April 1, 2020, among the Company, Aon Corporation, Aon plc, Aon Global Holdings plc, and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee (the "Indenture"). The Notes were issued on May 14, 2014. Following the redemption, no Notes will remain outstanding and the class will be retired.

The Notes will be redeemed in full on February 14, 2026 (the "Redemption Date") at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Price"). Therefore, the aggregate Redemption Price to be paid on the Redemption Payment Date is equal to €510,869,863.00, or approximately €1,021.74 per €1,000 principal amount of the Notes.

The paying agent for the redemption is The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch (the "Paying Agent"). Holders with questions regarding the redemption may contact the Paying Agent at the following address:

The Bank of New York Mellon (London Branch)

Merck House, Seldown Lane

Poole, Dorset BH15 1PX

United Kingdom

The final interest on the Notes will be paid as part of the Redemption Price upon presentation and surrender of the Notes (subject to applicable procedures of the Euroclear Bank, S.A./N.V., as operator of the Euroclear System and Clearstream Banking, société anonyme, Luxembourg) to the Paying Agent.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption for the Notes. Furthermore, this press release shall not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Aon

Aon is the guarantor of the Notes.

Aon exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.

Additional information about Aon is available on Aon's investor relations website.

Investor Contacts:

Aon Corporation

200 East Randolph Street

Chicago, IL 60601

Investor Contact: Hallie Miller

+1 (847) 442 0622

[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains certain statements related to future results, or states Aon's intentions, beliefs and expectations or predictions for the future, all of which are forward‑looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward‑looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from either historical or anticipated results depending on a variety of factors. Forward‑looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the proposed redemption and related delisting, the expected timing of the filing and effectiveness of Form 25, and any other statements about future events or performance. When Aon uses words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "potential," "will," or similar expressions, Aon is making forward‑looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in or anticipated by the forward‑looking statements: changes in the competitive environment; fluctuations in currency exchange, interest, or inflation rates; changes in global equity and fixed income markets; changes in the funded status of Aon's defined benefit pension plans; the level of Aon's debt and the terms thereof; rating agency actions; volatility in Aon's global tax rate; changes in accounting estimates or assumptions; limits on subsidiaries' ability to pay dividends; the impact of legal proceedings and other contingencies; the impact of, and potential challenges in complying with, laws and regulations in the jurisdictions in which Aon operates; failure to protect intellectual property rights or allegations of infringement; general economic and political conditions; ability to retain and attract qualified personnel; international risks associated with global operations; the effects of natural or human‑caused disasters, including pandemics and climate‑related events; any system or network disruption or breach; Aon's ability to develop, implement, update and enhance new technology; actions taken by third parties that perform aspects of Aon's business operations and client services; Aon's ability to continue, and the costs and risks associated with, growing, developing and integrating acquired businesses; Aon's ability to secure regulatory approvals and complete transactions; changes in commercial property and casualty markets, commercial premium rates or methods of compensation; Aon's ability to develop and implement growth strategies and initiatives and to achieve related cost savings; the effects of Irish law on Aon's operating flexibility and the enforcement of judgments; and adverse effects on the market price of Aon's securities and/or operating results for any reason, including failure to realize expected benefits of acquisitions in the expected timeframe, or at all, and significant integration costs or difficulties.

Any or all of Aon's forward‑looking statements may turn out to be inaccurate, and there are no guarantees about Aon's performance. The factors identified above are not exhaustive. Further information concerning Aon and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect Aon's financial results, is contained in Aon's filings with the SEC, including Aon's Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent reports. Aon is not under, and expressly disclaims, any obligation to update or alter any forward‑looking statement that it may make from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Aon plc