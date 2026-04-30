Aonic Launches Into Protein, Joined by Dr. Jason Mitchell, N.D. as Chief Medical Advisor, Leading the Push to Eliminate Artificial Sweeteners

As artificial sweeteners dominate in the U.S., especially in the protein aisle, Aonic enters the category with a different approach and no shortcuts.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aonic, a next-generation functional nutrition company, today announces its official entry into the protein category with the launch of Aonic Fuel, a clean, ready-to-drink protein shake.

Once viewed as a supplement primarily for athletes, protein has become central to how many Americans think about daily nutrition, recovery, and performance. At the same time, the category has grown increasingly reliant on artificial sweeteners, often used to compensate for formulation challenges and enhance sweetness without added sugar. Aonic is entering the space with a clear position: when it comes to the health of its customers, there are no compromises.

Many leading protein drink and bar brands on the market are either high in sugar or depend on artificial sweeteners and synthetic fat substitutes. Even products labeled "clean" or "efficient" may fall short, offering protein formulations that may lack a complete amino acid profile or protein amounts too low to meaningfully align with common protein intake goals for muscle recovery. Aonic Fuel was created to raise the bar.

Aonic Fuel delivers 32g of complete protein and 5g of fiber in just 160 calories, made with real cocoa powder or vanilla extract and 0g added sugar. The formula is lactose-free, shelf-stable, formulated without artificial sweeteners, with 0g added sugar, and without synthetic fat substitutes.

Available at launch in Rich Chocolate and Smooth Vanilla, Aonic Fuel is built for people who want performance nutrition that fits into real life.

In conjunction with the launch, Aonic announced the appointment of Dr. Jason Mitchell, N.D. as Chief Medical Advisor and Chairman of the Medical Advisory Board, where he is leading the brand's scientific and formulation strategy as it continues to challenge industry norms.

"The most widespread and underestimated issue in modern nutrition is the overuse of artificial sweeteners," said Dr. Mitchell. "They are often used as a shortcut to make products appear healthier than they are. Aonic Fuel was built without them because real performance and long-term wellness are best supported by more thoughtful ingredient choices."

Dr. Mitchell brings nearly 30 years of experience in formulation science, regulatory strategy, and nutrition innovation, having helped bring nearly 1000 dietary supplements, wellness products, OTC topicals as well as taken key products internationally and introduced Natural Products into the medical markets as prescribed drugs. He is a Board Certified Naturopathic Doctor with his dissertation focused on whole-food nutrition. At Aonic, his role is to ensure every product is grounded in scientific integrity and designed for real-world use.

With Aonic Fuel, the brand is challenging the status quo in protein. Clean, complete protein shouldn't rely on artificial sweeteners, High levels of sugar or disguised additives. At a time when health claims are under the microscope, Aonic is doubling down on transparency and integrity.

About Aonic

Aonic is a next-generation functional nutrition company redefining health through science, innovation, and design. Built on the belief that wellness should be both effective and enjoyable, Aonic creates a beautifully designed ecosystem of high-performance CPG products that integrate seamlessly into daily life. Each formulation is rooted in clinical research and crafted to optimize both body and mind for everyday performance, delivering clean, science-driven nutrition for vibrant, effortless wellness. Designed for active, modern adults who want to feel and perform their best without compromise, Aonic simplifies health with intuitive routines that replace clutter and complexity with clarity and confidence. Founded on transparency, innovation, and integrity, Aonic sets a new standard for modern nutrition with one simple belief at its core: Aonic is In It For You.

For more information on Aonic, visit AonicLife.com or follow us on @AonicLife on Instagram and TikTok.

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SOURCE Aonic Inc.