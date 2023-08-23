Aortic Innovation on the Rise: Global TAVI Market to Reach $14.08 Billion by 2030, Growing at 13.7% CAGR

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.7% to reach $14.08 billion in 2030 from $5.75 billion in 2023.

This report on global transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) market by segmenting the market based on procedure, end user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Prevalence of Aortic Stenosis

Rise in Demand for Various TAVI Procedures

Challenges

High Cost

Stringent Government Regulations

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Blue Sail Medical Co. Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bracco

Edward Lifesciences

JC Medical Inc.

JenaValve Techologies Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Meril Lifesciences

Venus Medtech

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Procedure

Transfemoral Procedure

Transapical Implantation

Transaortic Implantation

by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qtcc6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets