Aortic Innovation on the Rise: Global TAVI Market to Reach $14.08 Billion by 2030, Growing at 13.7% CAGR

23 Aug, 2023, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.7% to reach $14.08 billion in 2030 from $5.75 billion in 2023.
This report on global transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) market by segmenting the market based on procedure, end user, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in Prevalence of Aortic Stenosis
- Rise in Demand for Various TAVI Procedures
Challenges
- High Cost
- Stringent Government Regulations
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Blue Sail Medical Co. Ltd.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Bracco
- Edward Lifesciences
- JC Medical Inc.
- JenaValve Techologies Inc.
- Medtronic Plc
- Meril Lifesciences
- Venus Medtech
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Procedure
- Transfemoral Procedure
- Transapical Implantation
- Transaortic Implantation
by End User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Labs
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Clinics
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
