Aortic Stent Grafts Market to Grow by USD 659.2 Million (2024-2028), Driven by Endovascular Surgeries and AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The Global Aortic Stent Grafts Market size is estimated to grow by USD 659.2 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Endovascular surgeries is driving market growth, with a trend towards developments in aortic stent grafts industry. However, shortage of skilled endovascular surgeons poses a challenge - Key market players include Artivion Inc., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bentley InnoMed GmbH, Braile Biomedica, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., Corcym Srl, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Endologix LLC, Endospan Ltd, InSitu Technologies Inc., LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Lifetech Scientific Corp, Lombard Medical Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., Terumo Corp., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc..

Aortic Stent Grafts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 659.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 32% Key countries US, Germany, China, France, and Japan Key companies profiled Artivion Inc., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bentley InnoMed GmbH, Braile Biomedica, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., Corcym Srl, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Endologix LLC, Endospan Ltd, InSitu Technologies Inc., LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Lifetech Scientific Corp, Lombard Medical Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., Terumo Corp., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

The Aortic Stent Grafts Market is witnessing significant advancements, with manufacturers focusing on enhancing the biocompatibility, durability, and long-term performance of stent grafts. Getinge's recent supply agreement with Medtronic for the Radiant-covered stent, the first of its kind for chimney endovascular aneurysm repair, is a prime example of these developments. The Minos Abdominal Aortic Stent-Graft and Delivery System, recently approved for use in Colombia, further illustrates the industry's progress. These innovations will contribute to the growth of the global aortic stent grafts market, as manufacturers continue to refine stent graft materials and designs to minimize complications and improve patient outcomes.

The Aortic Stent Grafts market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) and thoracic aortic aneurysms (TAAs), caused by risk factors such as hypertension, smoking habits, and chronic diseases. The geriatric population and poor lifestyle choices are major contributors to this trend. Hospitals segment is the largest consumer of aortic stent grafts due to the high number of AAAs and TAAs diagnosed and treated in hospitals. The market is driven by the increasing healthcare spending, medical infrastructure development, and the shift towards minimally invasive procedures like endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) using stent grafts. Device safety, fenestrated stents grafts, and branched stents grafts are key areas of focus for manufacturers. The treatable patient population is expanding due to advancements in medical care, reimbursement policies, and medical tourism. Aortic dissection, rupture, and mortality rates are major concerns driving the need for effective and safe aortic stent grafts. Ultrasound testing and 3D printing are emerging technologies in the market. High blood pressure, lifestyle, and medical care continue to be significant factors influencing the market dynamics.

The endovascular repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms (AAAs) and Thoracic Aortic Aneurysms (TAAs) using aortic stent grafts is a critical medical intervention. The success and safety of these procedures depend on the proficiency and experience of surgeons. Surgeons must comprehend anatomic complexities, disease progression, and advanced imaging technologies to execute EVAR procedures effectively. Complex grafts are essential to prevent complications. The US anticipates a shortage of approximately 30,000 surgeons by 2030, potentially impacting the growing number of endovascular procedures. In North America and the UK, the aging population and retirement of endovascular surgeons may lead to a shortage. Low and middle-income regions, particularly Southeast Asia and Africa , face a more pronounced shortage of skilled surgeons for EVAR procedures. This scarcity of competent surgeons could hinder the expansion of the global aortic stent grafts market.

and the UK, the aging population and retirement of endovascular surgeons may lead to a shortage. Low and middle-income regions, particularly and , face a more pronounced shortage of skilled surgeons for EVAR procedures. This scarcity of competent surgeons could hinder the expansion of the global aortic stent grafts market. The Aortic Stent Grafts market faces several challenges in treating aortic aneurysms, particularly Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms (AAAs). Open surgery for AAAs carries high risks of rupture during the procedure, making Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) an attractive alternative. However, stent graft designs for complex aneurysms like fenestrated and branched grafts require skilled medical personnel and advanced technology. Risk factors for aortic diseases, such as smoking, patient trauma, and high blood pressure, increase the treatable patient population. Healthcare systems and reimbursement policies vary, impacting market growth. Aortic dissection, aortic aneurysm rupture, and mortality rates are significant concerns. Ultrasound testing for early detection is crucial, but access to medical care and medical tourists seeking lower costs can complicate matters. Thoracic aortic aneurysms and aortic dissection also pose challenges. Innovations like 3D printing and fabric grafts offer potential solutions. Aortic stents, with their metal skeleton or fabric graft, aim to restore blood supply to the affected artery or aorta, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

1.1 AAA- The Aortic Stent Grafts market refers to the sales and production of medical devices used to repair damaged or weakened areas in the aorta, the largest artery in the body. These grafts are made of fabric or metal mesh, coated with tissue or sealed with glue, and are inserted into the aorta to reinforce weakened areas and prevent aneurysms or dissections. Major players in this market include Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific. Growth in this market is driven by an aging population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and advancements in technology.

Aortic stent grafts are medical devices used in the endovascular repair of aortic aneurysms, a condition characterized by the bulging of the aorta, the largest artery in the body. These grafts consist of a metal skeleton or fabric graft that reinforces the weakened artery wall and restores blood flow. Aortic aneurysms, including abdominal and thoracic varieties, are often caused by cardiovascular diseases such as high blood pressure, poor lifestyle choices like smoking, and aging. Traditional open surgical repair, while effective, involves significant risks and recovery time. Minimally invasive endovascular repair using aortic stent grafts has gained popularity due to its minimally invasive nature, shorter recovery time, and lower risk of complications. Clinical trials continue to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of these devices. Skilled medical personnel are essential for the successful implantation of aortic stent grafts, and the elderly population, with its higher risk of aortic aneurysms, is a significant market for these devices. Device safety remains a critical concern, with ongoing research focusing on improving stent graft designs and addressing potential risks.

Aortic stent grafts are medical devices used for the endovascular repair of aortic aneurysms, a condition where the aorta, the largest artery in the body, expands abnormally due to weakened walls. Aortic aneurysms can occur in various parts of the aorta, including the abdominal and thoracic regions. Aortic stent grafts consist of a metal skeleton and a fabric graft that reinforces the weakened artery wall. The grafts are used to restore blood flow and prevent rupture, a life-threatening complication. Aneurysms can be caused by various risk factors such as hypertension, smoking, and poor lifestyle choices. The aortic stent graft market is driven by the increasing prevalence of aortic aneurysms, particularly in the geriatric population and those with chronic diseases. The market is also fueled by healthcare spending, medical infrastructure development, and the growing trend towards minimally invasive procedures. Clinical trials and skilled medical personnel are essential for ensuring device safety and efficacy. The market includes various stent graft designs, such as fenestrated and branched stents grafts, and is influenced by healthcare systems, reimbursement policies, and medical tourists. Aortic dissection, aortic diseases, and mortality rates are significant concerns in the market. Ultrasound testing and medical gadgets are used for diagnosis and follow-up care. 3D printing technology is also being explored for the production of customized aortic stent grafts. The market faces challenges such as high costs, device complexity, and the need for ongoing research and development.

