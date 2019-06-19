AOTI Inc. Awarded New Five-Year Federal Supply Schedule Contract by the Department of Veterans Affairs

OCEANSIDE, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AOTI Inc. today announced that it has been awarded a new five-year Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract for its patented Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO 2 ) therapy by the National Acquisition Center, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Under delegated authority by the General Services Administration (GSA), the VA Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) program supports the healthcare acquisition needs of the VA and numerous other government agencies. These programs include medical equipment, supplies, pharmaceuticals, and service contracts, totaling approximately $14 billion in annual sales, which allow Federal customers access to over 1 million state-of-the-art commercial products and services.

This newly awarded FSS contract encompasses all versions of the company's unique Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO 2 ) therapy products. Allowing for access to their complete wound healing benefits by VA clinicians and their patients at pre-negotiated pricing, terms and conditions that helps streamline the ordering process and reduces healthcare costs.

AOTI Inc. has been honored to hold an FSS contract for the previous ten years, with this new contract becoming effective on June 15, 2019, under contract number: 36F79719D0186.



"We are delighted by the award of a new 5-year contract that will allow us to continue to proudly serve our Veterans, as well as numerous other federal agencies and departments, such as the Indian Health Service (IHS), by seamlessly providing them the unmatched wound healing benefits of TWO 2 therapy," stated Dr. Mike Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer of AOTI Inc.

About AOTI

AOTI Inc. is a privately owned company based in Oceanside, California USA and Galway, Ireland, that provides innovative solutions to resolve severe and chronic wounds worldwide. Our products reduce healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with these debilitating illnesses. Our patented non-invasive Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO 2 ) therapy is unsurpassed in fully closing Diabetic, Venous and Pressure ulcers alike.

