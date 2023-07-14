AOTI Participates in Panel Discussion at Preventing Diabetes-Related Amputations in America: A Solutions Summit Organized by the American Diabetes Association's Amputation Prevention Alliance

AOTI Inc.

14 Jul, 2023, 08:32 ET

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AOTI Inc., the global leader in multimodality topical wound oxygen therapy, participated as a founding member of the Amputation Prevention Alliance (APA), in the "Preventing Diabetes-Related Amputations in America: A Solutions Summit," held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

Amputation Prevention Alliance
The one-day summit, organized by the APA, assembled the U.S.'s leading clinical experts, leaders in the diabetes community, policy makers, payer stakeholders and companies together on Capitol Hill to raise awareness to the ongoing diabetes-related amputation pandemic and discuss both policy changes and innovations needed to reduce avoidable amputations and improve outcomes for patients.

During the summit, AOTI highlighted the benefits of its unique Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO2) therapy as part of a panel focused on "Innovation in Amputation Prevention." TWO2 is the only device that has demonstrated in Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) and Real-World Evidence (RWE) studies to more durably heal Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs), resulting in an unprecedented 88 percent reduction in hospitalizations and 71 percent reduction in amputations over 12 months.1, 2

The growing body of high-quality clinical evidence now supporting topical oxygen led the American Diabetes Association (ADA) to recently award it an "A" grade adjunctive treatment recommendation in their 2023 Standards of Care in Diabetes.3

Dr. Mike Griffiths, CEO and President of AOTI, commented: "As a founding member of the APA, we were delighted to attend Capitol Hill yesterday to discuss amputation prevention strategies and how to improve outcomes for people living with diabetes. Aligned with the APA's mission, our TWO2 therapy can significantly reduce the unnecessary and ongoing burden of those afflicted by DFUs, which commonly leads to amputation, while also advancing health equity and reducing overall healthcare costs. AOTI is proud to be partnered with the ADA in driving change to improve the long-term outcomes of all diabetics."

The APA was formed by the ADA to help address the diabetes-related amputation pandemic with a mission to disrupt the curve of amputations among low-income and minority individuals with diabetes. Amputations are on the rise globally, with over 154,000 diabetes-related amputations performed last year in the U.S. alone. This represents a 75 percent increase from only a decade ago, with people of color being up to four times more likely to be impacted. The increasing diabetes prevalence, coupled with poor access to care, and a general lack of awareness, are largely responsible for these preventable outcomes.

About AOTI

AOTI is a privately-owned company based in Oceanside, California U.S.A. and Galway, Ireland that provides innovative solutions to resolve severe and chronic wounds worldwide. Our products reduce healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with these debilitating conditions. Our patented non-invasive Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO2) homecare therapy is clinically proven to deliver sustained wound healing that reduces both amputations and hospitalizations, so life can get back to normal.

For more information see: www.aotinc.net

Media Contact:
Dr. Mike Griffiths
CEO & President
[email protected]
(760) 672 1920

