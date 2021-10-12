AOTI Participating in Multiple Leading Global Wound Care Conferences

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Oxygen Therapy Inc. (AOTI) announced that it is proud to be supporting multiple leading global continuing medical education (CME) eligible wound care conferences across the remainder of 2021.



AOTI Supported Congresses

The prestigious DFCon 2021 conference (https://www.dfcon.com/) will be held in San Francisco and Virtually from October 21 - 23, 2021. DFCon is North America's premier international, interdisciplinary diabetic foot conference and is the official conference of the American Limb Preservation Society (https://limbpreservationsociety.org/). It is focused on diagnostic and interventional strategies for diabetic foot ulcers and amputation prevention, where the eminent Dr. Garoufalis will chair a symposium entitled "Diabetic Foot Ulcers in Remission: Exploring the RCT and RWE for Cyclical-Pressure Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO2) Therapy in Healing DFU and Reducing Hospitalizations and Amputations"

The joint European Wound Management Association (EWMA) & Journées Cicatrisations (French Society for Wound Healing) congress (https://ewma.org/ewma-conferences/2021) will be held virtually between October 26 - 27, 2021. This annual event is the world's largest interdisciplinary wound care conference. This time, participants from USA and Canada can register free of charge, due to an unrestricted grant provided by AOTI. (https://tinyurl.com/sxxdt94r). On October 26, Professor Frykberg will participate in a key Oxygen therapy session, followed by a symposium focused on the extensive clinical evidence for the use of cyclical-pressure Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO2) therapy.



The Desert Foot Virtual Limb Salvage and Wound Care congress is held jointly with the Association for the Advancement of Wound Care (AAWC) from December 3 - 11, 2021. (https://www.desertfoot.org/). Desert Foot is focused on evidence-based best practices to improve limb salvage techniques, advanced wound care skills, and treat surgical and medical disorders of the lower limb. Multiple presentations will explore the clinically proven durable healing outcomes experienced when utilizing AOTI's unique multimodality TWO2 therapy for healing both Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU) and Venous Leg Ulcers (VLU). (https://www.desertfoot.org/agenda)

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF), an umbrella organization of over 230 national diabetes associations in 170 countries and territories, will hold its Virtual congress from December 6 - 11, 2021 (https://idf2021.org/), to provide an update on the latest research, treatments and tools to manage, treat and prevent diabetes complications. In addition to a presentation by Professor Luc Teot during the New Treatments for Diabetic Foot Ulcers session, the Worldwide Initiative for Diabetes Education will conduct a multi-speaker symposium, headlined by Professors Wild, Edmonds and Frykberg, entitled "Topical Oxygen Therapy for Diabetic Foot Ulcers: New Evidence". (https://tinyurl.com/5cb6dwch)

Dr. Mike Griffiths, CEO and Medical Director of AOTI, commented; "AOTI is proud to continue to support the world's leading clinical congresses with unrestricted educational grants in support of evidence-based best practice medicine. Our clinically proven TWO2 therapy provides more durable complete healing for chronic wounds and is applied by the patient safely at home, which when combined with our enhanced "eyes on the wound" Telehealth features, allows clinicians to maintain critical continuity-of-care, which has become increasingly important during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic."

