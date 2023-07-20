AOU Parma chooses Deenova's RFID solution for medical device traceability and its proven benefits

News provided by

Deenova

20 Jul, 2023, 00:00 ET

MILAN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deenova, the leading European healthcare automation and service company, announced today the award of the public tender for the supply of radiofrequency identification (RFID) traceability systems for medical devices at the Parma University Hospital.


The five-year contract will cover the provision of staff, consumables, and technical assistance services. Deenova's D8 Series, which will be implemented at AOU Parma, offers widely recognized benefits through a combination of specialized personnel, exclusive software and hardware, and personalized service design.

The D8 suite of products, including Orbit Software, Sentinel RFID Cabinet, Sentry RFID Bin, and Check-in (RFID Kanban System), identifies and tracks everything handled by the hospital pharmacy and directed to operating theatres. This enables hospitals to monitor inventory, automate and manage supply chain processes, reduce equipment loss, and improve patient safety by ensuring the availability of the right equipment in the right place at the right time. The time spent in preparing peri-procedural kits is reduced, as are the routes and openings in the surgical rooms.

Giorgio Pavesi, CEO of Deenova declared "We are delighted to continue expanding our customer base in Italy, by adding AOU Parma. Our mission is to deliver the most cost-effective, digital, and automated solutions for medication and medical device management. We look forward to working with AOU Parma to implement our innovative and tailored solutions to meet their specific needs."

In the current context of Italy's controversial "Payback on medical devices" decree, Deenova's D8 Series is a valuable solution that assists hospitals in better controlling their medical device expenses, through optimal residual shelf-life management, reduced stock holdings, elimination of waste, errors, and duplicate orders, as well as accurate accounting reports for every logistic model. While producing these benefits, the D8 strongly reduces administrative and logistics tasks of operating theatres professionals, enabling an overall increase in efficiency. First implemented at Policlinico Gemelli in Rome in 2015, Deenova D8 is currently used in more than 110 operating theatres. Many notable goals have been achieved, including better average rotation of medications and devices, full traceability up to the patient, faster supplier recalls and safety alerts.

This simplified and controlled process lead to cost savings and better patient care, according to the goals of hospitals and the Italian healthcare system.

For more information on Deenova: www.deenova.com.

Contacts:

Christophe Jaffuel, [email protected],

Martina Buccianti, [email protected], +39 0523 785311

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2153586/4162667/DEENOVA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Deenova

Also from this source

AOU Parma chooses Deenova's RFID solution for medical device traceability and its proven benefits

AOU Parma choisit la solution RFID de Deenova pour la traçabilité des dispositifs médicaux

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.