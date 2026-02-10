APAA Applauds U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright for Celebrating Emirates Global Aluminum and Century Aluminum's New Partnership

"As we launch a new Golden Age for American manufacturing, today's meeting shows us that President Trump's Section 232 aluminum tariff is delivering real results and creating thousands of new high-paying American jobs," remarked Mark Duffy, President of the APAA.

About the American Primary Aluminum Association:

The American Primary Aluminum Association advances the interests of America's primary aluminum industry and its workers through the Aluminum Now campaign. APAA is registered and incorporated in Washington, DC and operates as a non-profit trade association. For more, please visit: www.aluminumnow.org .

