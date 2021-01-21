APAC Hand Sanitizer (Gel, Liquid, Foam and Spray) Market Report 2020 & The Influence of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Hand Sanitizer Market, by Product Type (Gel, Liquid, Foam and Spray), by End User (Hospitals, Households and Others (Restaurants & Hotels, Schools, etc.), by Distribution Channel, by Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC Hand Sanitizer Market is projected to witness a CAGR of 17% during 2021 - 2025 due to rising awareness about healthy lifestyle & wellness, spread of COVID-19, shifting consumer preference towards convenient hygiene products, increasing product variants, and rising disposable income across the region.



Moreover, strong marketing activities by leading brands, increase in urban population, etc., are some of the other drivers of the APAC Hand Sanitizer Market. Also, increasing usage of hand sanitizers while travelling, when soap and water are not available, is boosting overall consumption of hand sanitizers.



The APAC Hand Sanitizer Market is categorized into By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End-User, By Country and By Company. In terms of Product Type, the market is categorized into Gel, Liquid, Foam and Spray, among which Gel based segment is expected to continue its market dominance during the forecast period as it gets easily absorbed into the skin while killing most of the bacteria and viruses.



In terms of distribution segmentation, the market is categorized into Pharmacy Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental/Convenience Stores and Others. Supermarket/Hypermarkets segment captured the largest market share in 2019 and the segment is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period as growing number of consumer prefer to shop from supermarkets for easy availability of different products under one roof.



China dominated APAC hand sanitizer market in 2019, followed by Japan. Both the countries are expected to continue their dominance in the region's hand sanitizer market due to large population, high consumer awareness, comparatively higher income levels and rising consumption of hand sanitizer among young adults.



Few of the major players operating in the APAC Hand Sanitizer Market include Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., 3M Company, Himalaya Drug Company Pvt. Ltd., ITC Ltd., among others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015 - 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020E

Forecast Period: 2021F - 2025F

