APAC Hyperscale Data Center Market to 2025 - Prominent Vendors Include Arista, Atos and Broadcom Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hyperscale Data Center Market in APAC- Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC hyperscale data center market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2020-2025.

The market is witnessing steady growth with continued investments from colocation and cloud service providers. Continued investments from colocation and cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Alibaba are major hyperscale data center trends that will drive the industry growth. China and India are the sought-after markets for hyperscale data center facilities because of the growing demand for telecommunication, cloud, and internet services. Apple's announcement about the construction of new facilities in China in partnership with regional service providers is likely to increase the market growth significantly.

The adoption of artificial intelligence-based and robot monitoring solutions is gaining traction in the market. A majority of procured power and cooling infrastructure is being offered with in-built control systems. The integration of systems on a single dashboard that facilitates real-time monitoring is growing among data center operators.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the APAC hyperscale data center market during the forecast period:

High Procurement of Renewable Energy Sources for Data Center Facilities

Software-defined Optimization for Power and Energy Sources

AI Boosts Liquid Immersion & Direct-to-Chip Cooling Adoption

Rising Deployment of Software-Defined Data Center Facilities

The study considers the present scenario of the APAC hyperscale data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Increased hyperscale data center construction investments are driven by competition among cloud service providers to establish multiple cloud regions and increase the customer base for service offerings. Also, colocation providers are investing significantly in hyperscale development, which intensifies competition among themselves and several new market entrants. The market for infrastructure data center suppliers is becoming competitive YOY. Infrastructure suppliers are continuously innovating their product portfolio to increase their market shares.



Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei

IBM

Inspur Group

Inventec

Juniper

Lenovo

NEC

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

Super Micro Computer

Wistron Corporation (Wiwynn)

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Airedale

Asetek

Bosch Security Systems ( Robert Bosch )

) Caterpillar

Cummins

Condair Group

Delta Group

Eaton

Euro-Diesel (KINOLT)

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

Hitech Power Protection

KOHLER (SDMO)

Legrand

Nlyte Software

Nortek Air Solutions

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

MTU On Site Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Vertiv

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

Arup Group

Aurecon Construction

CSF Group

DSCO Group

Faithful+Gould

Fortis Construction

Gammon Construction

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

NTT FACILITIES

PM Group

ISG

Sato Kogyo

Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)

Studio One Design Limited

AirTrunk Operating

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Bridge Data Centers

Chindata

CtrlS

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook

GDS Holdings

Google

Global Switch

Microsoft

NTT Communications

Shanghai Athub

Shanghai Qnet Networking Technology (Qnet Shanghai)

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

New Data Center Investors

BDx (Big Data Exchange)

Chayora

Regal Orion

Space DC

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

Key Questions Answered:



What is the APAC Hyperscale data center market size and growth rate during the forecast period? What are the factors impacting the growth of the APAC Hyperscale data center market share? What is the growth of the China & Hong Kong hyperscale data center market during the forecast period? Who are the leading hyperscale data center companies in the APAC market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Years

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On Data Center Market

7.2 Internet Penetration & Data Growth

7.3 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

7.4 Electricity Pricing Across Major Data Center Locations

7.5 Submarine Cables



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Rising Procurement Of Renewable Energy For Data Centers

8.2 Software-Defined Optimization For Power & Energy

8.3 AI Boosts Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption

8.4 Rising Deployment Of Software-Defined Data Centers (SDDC)

8.5 Increased Adoption Of OCP & Hyperscale-Specific Infrastructure

8.6 Innovative Concepts Such As Underwater & Tropical Data Centers

8.7 Rising Penetration Of 200gbe & 400gbe Switch Ports



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Cloud Services & Big Data Driving Hyperscale Data Centers

9.2 IOT & 5G Deployment To Drive Hyperscale Development

9.3 Tax Incentives To Boost Hyperscale Investments

9.4 Wholesale Colocation Demand Fuels Hyperscale Facility Development

9.5 Data Regulation To Increase Hyperscale Investments

9.6 M&A To Fuel Hyperscale Data Center Growth



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Location Constraints For Hyperscale Data Center Construction

10.2 Data Center Security Challenges

10.3 Dearth Of Skilled Workforce

10.4 Increased Carbon Emissions From Data Centers

10.5 Frequent Outages Impacting Hyperscale Data Center Operators



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Infrastructure

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 IT Infrastructure

12.4 Electrical Infrastructure

12.5 Mechanical Infrastructure

12.6 General Construction



13 IT Infrastructure

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Server Infrastructure

13.3 Storage Infrastructure

13.4 Network Infrastructure



14 Electrical Infrastructure

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 UPS Systems

14.3 Generators

14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear

14.5 Power Distribution Units

14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure



15 Mechanical Infrastructure

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Cooling Systems

15.3 Racks

15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure



16 Cooling Systems

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units

16.3 Chiller Units

16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

16.6 Other Cooling Units



17 Cooling Technique

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques

17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques



18 General Construction

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Building Development

18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services

18.4 Building Design

18.5 Physical Security

18.6 DCIM/BMS



19 Geography

19.1 Investment: Regional Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Area: Regional Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.3 Power Capacity: Regional Snapshot & Growth Engine



20 China & Hong Kong

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast

20.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

20.5 IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

20.6 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast



21 Australia & New Zealand (ANZ)

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

21.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast

21.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

21.5 IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

21.6 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast



22 India

22.1 Market Overview

22.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

22.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast

22.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

22.5 IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

22.6 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast



23 Japan

23.1 Market Overview

23.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

23.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast

23.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

23.5 IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

23.6 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast



24 Southeast Asia

24.1 Market Overview

24.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

24.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast

24.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

24.5 IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

24.6 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast



25 Rest Of APAC

25.1 Market Overview

25.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

25.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast

25.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

25.5 IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

25.6 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast



26 Competitive Landscape

26.1 Overview

26.2 IT Infrastructure

26.3 Support Infrastructure

26.4 General Construction



27 Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers

27.1 Arista

27.2 ATOS

27.3 Broadcom

27.4 Cisco

27.5 Dell Technologies

27.6 Extreme Networks

27.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

27.8 Hitachi Vantara

27.9 Huawei

27.10 IBM

27.11 INSPUR

27.12 Inventec

27.13 Juniper

27.14 Lenovo

27.15 NEC

27.16 Netapp

27.17 Oracle

27.18 Pure Storage

27.19 Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

27.20 Super Micro Computer

27.21 Wistron (WIWYNN)



28 Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers



29 Prominent Construction Contractors



30 Prominent Data Center Investors



31 New Data Center Investors



32 Report Summary

32.1 Key Takeaways



33 Quantitative Summary



34 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9xkh0n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

