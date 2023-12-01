APAC Water & Wastewater Key Predictions for 2024 - Treated Wastewater for Reuse Projects to Witness New Growth Penetration Across APAC

01 Dec, 2023, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Water Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
By 2050, about 1 billion people will reside in urban centers in APAC. Despite relatively high water availability, most APAC countries face water stress primarily due to uneven distribution of water. Most medium-high income economies have implemented policies favoring the reuse of treated wastewater primarily to meet growing industrial demand.
Non-revenue water (NRW) reduction, a top priority, has led to the implementation of smart water grid projects and the mass rollout of smart water meters. Investments in improving water and sanitation coverage in rural areas; capacity expansion or new production capacity development in various industries; and the adoption of ZLD.MLD systems will spur the demand for industrial water and wastewater treatment systems or expansion of existing capacity.
The analytics highlights key market predictions for 2024, with 2023 as the base year. The municipal and industrial water market covers CAPEX (design and engineering, water and wastewater technology, process control management) and OPEX ( operation and maintenance and chemicals). It presents the total municipal and industrial water market expenditure forecast for China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Rest of APAC.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED:
What are the key market predictions for the APAC water industry in 2024?
What is the revenue of the APAC water industry in 2024?
What are the regional trends/predictions and region-wise expenditure forecast for municipal and industrial segments?
What are the key growth opportunities and strategic imperatives of the water industry?
Key Topics Covered:
Analysis Highlights
- Highlights
- Historical Analytics
- Top Predictions for 2024
Growth Environment
- Research Scope
- Segmentation
- 6P Framework
- EU Green Taxonomy and APAC
- Green Taxonomies in APAC
- National Water Security Risk Score
- Opportunity Mapping - Municipal Sector
- Opportunity Mapping - Industrial Sector
APAC Industry Expenditure Hotspot in 2024 - Microelectronics Industry
- Investment in APAC's Microelectronics Industry
Expenditure Trends 2024
- Expenditure Forecast by Segment
- Expenditure Forecast by Municipal Segment
- Expenditure Forecast by Industrial Segment
- Expenditure Forecast by Region
Water & Wastewater Predictions 2024
- Key Predictions for 2024
- Prediction 1: Treated Wastewater for Reuse Projects to Witness New Growth Penetration Across APAC
- Prediction 2: Climate Change-resilient Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Through the Digitalization of Utilities
- Prediction 3: Mass Rollout of Smart Water Metering Projects
- Prediction 4: Green Hydrogen Production Leveraging Treated Wastewater
- Prediction 5: Electrocoagulation Emerging as a Viable Alternative to Biological Treatment Technologies to Treat Complex Industrial Effluents
Water & Wastewater Outlook 2024
- 2024 Market Snapshot - Municipal CAPEX
- 2024 Market Snapshot - Municipal OPEX
- 2024 Market Snapshot - Industrial CAPEX
- 2024 Market Snapshot - Industrial OPEX
- 2024 Market Snapshot - TOTEX by Industry Type
Regional Predictions 2024
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Decentralized W&WWT
- Growth Opportunity 2: Membrane-based Desalination
- Growth Opportunity 3: ZLD & MLD Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 4: Smart Water Management for NRW reduction
- Growth Opportunity 5: Mega Investments in Urban and Rural Areas in India
Conclusions and Future Outlook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vu9q20
