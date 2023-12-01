APAC Water & Wastewater Key Predictions for 2024 - Treated Wastewater for Reuse Projects to Witness New Growth Penetration Across APAC

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Water Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By 2050, about 1 billion people will reside in urban centers in APAC. Despite relatively high water availability, most APAC countries face water stress primarily due to uneven distribution of water. Most medium-high income economies have implemented policies favoring the reuse of treated wastewater primarily to meet growing industrial demand.



Non-revenue water (NRW) reduction, a top priority, has led to the implementation of smart water grid projects and the mass rollout of smart water meters. Investments in improving water and sanitation coverage in rural areas; capacity expansion or new production capacity development in various industries; and the adoption of ZLD.MLD systems will spur the demand for industrial water and wastewater treatment systems or expansion of existing capacity.

The analytics highlights key market predictions for 2024, with 2023 as the base year. The municipal and industrial water market covers CAPEX (design and engineering, water and wastewater technology, process control management) and OPEX ( operation and maintenance and chemicals). It presents the total municipal and industrial water market expenditure forecast for China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Rest of APAC.

Key Topics Covered:

Analysis Highlights

Highlights

Historical Analytics

Top Predictions for 2024

Growth Environment

Research Scope

Segmentation

6P Framework

EU Green Taxonomy and APAC

Green Taxonomies in APAC

National Water Security Risk Score

Opportunity Mapping - Municipal Sector

Opportunity Mapping - Industrial Sector

APAC Industry Expenditure Hotspot in 2024 - Microelectronics Industry

Investment in APAC's Microelectronics Industry

Expenditure Trends 2024

Expenditure Forecast by Segment

Expenditure Forecast by Municipal Segment

Expenditure Forecast by Industrial Segment

Expenditure Forecast by Region

Water & Wastewater Predictions 2024

Key Predictions for 2024

Prediction 1: Treated Wastewater for Reuse Projects to Witness New Growth Penetration Across APAC

Prediction 2: Climate Change-resilient Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Through the Digitalization of Utilities

Prediction 3: Mass Rollout of Smart Water Metering Projects

Prediction 4: Green Hydrogen Production Leveraging Treated Wastewater

Prediction 5: Electrocoagulation Emerging as a Viable Alternative to Biological Treatment Technologies to Treat Complex Industrial Effluents

Water & Wastewater Outlook 2024

2024 Market Snapshot - Municipal CAPEX

2024 Market Snapshot - Municipal OPEX

2024 Market Snapshot - Industrial CAPEX

2024 Market Snapshot - Industrial OPEX

2024 Market Snapshot - TOTEX by Industry Type

Regional Predictions 2024

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Decentralized W&WWT

W&WWT Growth Opportunity 2: Membrane-based Desalination

Growth Opportunity 3: ZLD & MLD Solutions

Growth Opportunity 4: Smart Water Management for NRW reduction

Growth Opportunity 5: Mega Investments in Urban and Rural Areas in India

Conclusions and Future Outlook

