Apacer Collaborates with Onyx to Demonstrate Healthcare-Optimized Solutions at HIMSS

FREMONT, Calif., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HIMSS is one of the most prestigious trade shows focusing on the latest tech developments as they relate to the healthcare and medical industries. And this year, Apacer returns to HIMSS with even more exciting products and technologies to share with healthcare customers.

Apacer's brand-new combination of CoreSnapshot and CoreRescue Auto Self Recovery (ASR) and Self Recovery through USB Drive (USR) is part of a collaboration with the well-known healthcare equipment provider Onyx. CoreSnapshot, which is already very popular with buyers, is a quick and easy drive backup technology that helps keep drives up and running even in the event of a cyberattack. Now it's joined by CoreRescue ASR and CoreRescue USR, which can internally automate the backup and recovery process based on an analysis of how the system normally functions. Healthcare professionals know that if just one device malfunctions before a surgery, it can lead to rescheduling nightmares and lost income. CoreRescue ASR and CoreRescue USR will keep devices up and running when they need to be. Apacer and Onyx will work together to present a demonstration of CoreRescue USR which will be held during the trade show, so if you're attending HIMSS, you definitely can't afford to miss it!

In addition, Apacer will be showcasing SSDs that offer extremely low power consumption, including industrial SD and microSD cards as well as eMMCs. These are sure to find homes in wearable healthcare devices like portable monitors. Medical professionals will also appreciate that many of our drives are available with ESD protection, such as our UV110-UFD5. This means that even if nearby devices discharge static electricity, the drive will ensure data is not affected in any way. Furthermore, Apacer offers PCIe SSDs with CorePower, a technology that ensures drives always have the power they need to safely shut down, even in the event of a sudden unexpected power loss.

Other highlights come in the form of Apacer's robust and diverse range of DRAM modules will also be on display. This year, the star of the show is clearly the fully lead-free DRAM modules developed by Apacer's in-house engineers. Anyone who sources these memory modules will never need to worry about RoHS lead exemptions again. And customers are sure to recognize their unique contribution to ESG, particularly the environmental part.

Apacer's booth will be manned by knowledge and personable colleagues who will be happy to discuss any aspect of the storage industry. So come visit Apacer at HIMSS24. We'll be at Booth 2292, March 12-14, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

