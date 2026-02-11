Apacer Delivers Comprehensive SSD Power Solutions Ensuring Stability, Efficiency, and Data Integrity in the AI Era

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As SSDs are increasingly deployed in edge, industrial, and mission-critical systems, unstable power inputs and rising energy demands have become major risk factors affecting storage stability and lifespan. Apacer, a global leader in digital storage solutions, continues to enhance SSD reliability and efficiency through its CoreVolt 2 and CoreEngergy technologies. Specifically designed to address the growing challenges of power instability and energy efficiency in embedded and industrial environments, these technologies ensure stable SSD operation while achieving an optimal balance between power consumption and performance under real-world conditions.

Apacer's comprehensive power solutions for SSD

CoreVolt 2: Power Stability Protection Technology for Ensuring Data Integrity

Apacer CoreVolt 2, recipient of the Embedded Best in Show Award, is a next-generation SSD power protection technology engineered to safeguard SSDs against voltage fluctuations. Through real-time voltage monitoring and automatic regulation, CoreVolt 2 detects abnormal power conditions and immediately activates backup power supplied by tantalum polymer capacitors. This stabilizes voltage delivery to the SSD, prevents data corruption, and ensures uninterrupted operation during power disturbances. CoreVolt 2 is purpose-built for mission-critical SSD applications, making it ideal for industrial computing, aerospace, transportation, robotics, and other environments where power instability and system downtime are unacceptable.

CoreEnergy: SSD Intelligent Power Efficiency for Optimizing System Performance

Apacer CoreEnergy, recognized with the EE Awards and the Embedded Best in Show Award, addresses SSD power consumption challenges through multiple selectable energy modes that enable effective power savings without compromising performance or stability. Users can configure power settings via an intuitive software interface or hardware DIP switch, while the Advanced Energy Mode allows fine-grained power adjustments beyond default configurations. By optimizing SSD power behavior, CoreEnergy reduces energy consumption by up to 67% while also minimizing thermal output. This makes it especially suitable for low-power, fan-less systems as well as demanding industrial deployments that require both efficiency and reliability.

Together, CoreEnergy and CoreVolt 2 form a comprehensive SSD power solution portfolio—combining power efficiency, thermal control, and power protection to address the most critical power-related challenges in modern embedded storage systems. With these technologies, Apacer helps system designers achieve higher SSD reliability, longer service life, and stable operation across a wide range of industrial and Edge AI applications.

For more information about Apacer SSD power solutions, please visit Apacer's official website or contact your local Apacer representative.

CoreVolt 2 Technology: https://bit.ly/4aSohmM

CoreEnergy Technology: https://bit.ly/4spjJuh

Contact Us: [email protected]

