Exceptional Endurance, Data Protection, and Integrity

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apacer is thrilled to unveil its latest advancements in data security, reliability, and integrity for casino gaming systems in the Global Gaming Expo at the Expo Hall, taking place from October 8th to 10th, 2024. We invite you to visit us at booth 5221 to explore our state-of-the-art SSD and DRAM solutions, meticulously designed to address the demanding needs of the gaming industry.

At G2E 2024, Apacer will highlight a range of innovative products tailored to the unique requirements of gaming applications:

Apacer Delivers Unrivaled Reliability in SSD and DRAM Solutions for Gaming Applications.

Single-channel Solution with High Endurance with Low Capacity: The SH250-CFast card utilizes SLC-LiteX technology, offering up to 100,000 P/E cycles for exceptional endurance. It's engineered to deliver high performance in demanding gaming environments.





The SH250-CFast card utilizes SLC-LiteX technology, offering up to 100,000 P/E cycles for exceptional endurance. It's engineered to deliver high performance in demanding gaming environments. Write Protect and Security SSDs : Apacer's PH250 and UH110 industrial flash card/drive series, featuring advanced Write Protect technology, along with the Industrial SD R1 with a security hidden function, are designed to prevent unauthorized access and manipulation of critical gaming data, ensuring robust system integrity.





: Apacer's PH250 and UH110 industrial flash card/drive series, featuring advanced Write Protect technology, along with the Industrial SD R1 with a security hidden function, are designed to prevent unauthorized access and manipulation of critical gaming data, ensuring robust system integrity. Data Integrity against power outages SSDs: Apacer's CorePower is a hardware-based technology that prevents data loss and ensures stable data transmission, maintaining accuracy during power disruptions and enhancing SSD reliability. Visitors can explore Apacer's diverse form factor solutions, including the SH25P and PH25P SSD series.

Additionally, we will showcase:

PCIe M.2 2280 SSD with heat dissipation for fanless devices: These SSDs are available with optional heat sinks or heat spreaders to meet various device requirements, optimizing thermal management and performance.





These SSDs are available with optional heat sinks or heat spreaders to meet various device requirements, optimizing thermal management and performance. Very Low-Profile DRAM Modules: These modules provide high performance in a compact form factor, ideal for space-constrained environments.

Apacer's presence at G2E underscores our commitment to advancing innovation and addressing the critical challenges within the casino gaming sector. Our team of experts will be available at booth 5221 to discuss how our cutting-edge solutions can enhance the performance and security of gaming systems.

Global Gaming Expo 2024

Expo Hall: October 8th to 10th, 2024

Booth: 5221

Venue: The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas

About Apacer

Founded in 1997, Apacer (TWSE:8271) is a leading global digital storage brand with comprehensive R&D, design, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities. With years of accumulated patented digital storage technology and deep successful R&D experience, Apacer provides a competitive range of customized products and services. Our product lines are diversified, covering solutions for memory modules, industrial SSDs, consumer digital storage products and Internet of Things integrated applications.

Apacer is devoted to implementing our core value "Becoming Better Partners:" we deliver on our promises, strive for constant improvement, and develop solutions that are mutually beneficial for us and our customers. We continually create innovative, diversified storage solutions and hardware/software integration services for various industries. We endeavor to become a better partner in the industrial ecosystem and deliver substantial benefits to all stakeholders. Find out about Apacer's products for industrial applications at: https://www.apacer.com/

SOURCE Apacer Memory America Inc.