Apache Pulsar Adoption Skyrockets and Pulsar Summit 2021 Takes Off This Week

The community has seen an influx of adoption as companies look to Apache Pulsar's cloud-native capabilities, unified messaging and streaming, and super-set of built-in features. Matteo Merli, StreamNative CTO, commented on the growth in Apache Pulsar adoption "Today, companies need unified messaging and streaming capabilities to run their business. Pulsar is uniquely positioned to serve both use cases."

The release of the Apache Pulsar User Survey 2021 coincides with the Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 . Taking place on June 16th & 17th, this two-day event is presented by StreamNative and Splunk and features more than 35 sessions by tech leads, open-source developers, software engineers, and software architects from Intuit, Splunk, Verizon Media, Iterable, Flipkart, Narvar and more. Save your seat today .

About Apache Pulsar

Apache Pulsar is a cloud-native, distributed messaging and streaming platform that manages trillions of events per day. Apache Pulsar adoption has been rapid over the past few years and recently, Apache Pulsar surpassed Apache Kafka in the Monthly Active Contributors .

About StreamNative

Founded by the original creators of Apache Pulsar, StreamNative provides a cloud-native, scalable, resilient, and secure messaging and event streaming solution powered by Apache Pulsar. StreamNative's solution can be deployed either as a fully-managed cloud-native Apache-Pulsar-as-a-Service offering available on-demand, StreamNative Cloud, or an enterprise-ready, self-managed software offering of Apache Pulsar, StreamNative Platform. Learn more at Streamnative.io .

