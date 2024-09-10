StreamNative Removes Data Streaming Barriers to Entry with Universal Connectivity and Serverless Offerings

Company Launches Two Products, in Addition to a Partner Program To Improve Accessibility to Streaming Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamNative , the cloud-native data streaming company founded by the original creators of Apache Pulsar, today announced two product launches and a Partner Program to make data streaming more approachable and cost-effective. Just two months after the launch of Ursa , a Kafka-compatible data streaming engine built on top of lakehouse storage, StreamNative is continuing its mission to make streaming technology easier to use.

Data streaming has become a critical technology for modern enterprises, enabling real-time analysis and decision-making across a wide range of use cases. However, the complexities and operational overhead associated with implementing and managing data streaming infrastructure have often presented significant barriers to adoption. 76% of IT leaders cite five or more data-related challenges impacting their organizations, including siloed data and governance - yet 94% cite five or more areas where data streaming platforms can help combat these challenges.

Connecting disparate data sources, provisioning the right compute and storage resources, and ensuring scalability and reliability can be daunting challenges, especially for organizations without extensive data engineering expertise. As a result, many businesses have struggled to fully capitalize on the transformative potential of data streaming, hindering their ability to derive insights and drive innovation from their information assets. Overcoming these hurdles is essential for democratizing data streaming and empowering organizations of all sizes to harness the power of real-time data.

Today, StreamNative is launching two products to combat the difficulty:

StreamNative Serverless

StreamNative is launching their new Serverless capability, which is an ideal way to begin an organization's streaming journey. StreamNative Serverless delivers instant provisioning, allowing users to get started within seconds, without the need for a complex sizing exercise, which was a major hurdle for trying data streaming technology. This streamlined approach is designed to enhance users' operational efficiency and reduce costs, helping them to get the most value from running StreamNative Cloud while saving time and resources.

StreamNative Serverless utilizes Apache Pulsar as its underlying architecture. Apache Pulsar is designed with features that support multi-tenancy and scalability, which differentiates it from some other data streaming serverless products. Serverless features include autoscaling based on workloads, elastic consumption-based pricing, and a new user interface with enhanced navigation.

StreamNative Universal Connectivity (UniConn)

Today StreamNative is also launching Universal Connectivity (UniConn) in Private Preview for StreamNative Cloud. UniConn expands users' data streaming possibilities by democratizing connector experiences for all the streaming workloads. UniConn provides a consistent experience to connect, process, debug, and monitor data pipelines powered by Kafka Connect (an open-source framework) and/or Pulsar IO (a framework for building connectivity with Apache Pulsar).

StreamNative has long supported Pulsar IO, a framework for building connectivity with Apache Pulsar. With the launch of UniConn, StreamNative now has the capability to run Kafka Connect-based connectors in StreamNative Cloud. Users will benefit from increased flexibility to choose between Pulsar or Kafka connectors, leveraging the best of the both worlds as they are not locked into one ecosystem. By supporting Kafka Connect, StreamNative cloud users gain access to a wide array of pre-built connectors available in the Kafka ecosystem.

With UniConn, customers gain access to over 50 connectors in the StreamNative Hub and more than 100 connectors from the open-source community and other Independent Software Vendors who have developed Kafka-based integrations.

StreamNative is launching five connectors within its built-in catalog, now available with Kafka Connect support in StreamNative Cloud. These connectors enable seamless integration and data flow between Kafka and these popular data stores and services, enhancing the overall connectivity experience for users. Over time StreamNative plans to add more connectors to the UniConn catalog based on the demand. The connectors include:

"StreamNative's mission is to democratize data streaming and make this powerful technology accessible to organizations of all sizes," said Sijie Guo, CEO and co-founder of StreamNative. "With the launch of our Universal Connectivity and Serverless offerings, we are breaking down the barriers that have historically made data streaming complex and resource-intensive. By providing a simplified, declarative experience and instant provisioning, we are empowering our customers to unlock the full value of their data without the need for specialized expertise or costly infrastructure."

StreamNative Launches Its Partner Program

Today, StreamNative is also launching its partner programs , one for technology and one for services. StreamNative's diverse partner ecosystem is driving adoption across multiple sectors, including AI, stream processing, and various industries. From finance to healthcare, StreamNative partners are implementing tailored data streaming solutions that address sector-specific challenges. This growing ecosystem of technology integrations and domain expertise is continuously evolving, providing users with a rich array of options to implement sophisticated, scalable data streaming solutions that meet their unique needs.

Signed partners to date include Calsoft, Nexamind, Pinecone, Risingwave, Timeplus and Zilliz.

"Partnering with StreamNative has significantly enhanced our ability to deliver real-time data solutions to our clients. Their robust and scalable streaming platform seamlessly integrates with our services, enabling us to process and analyze data with unprecedented speed and efficiency. StreamNative's commitment to innovation and performance aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge technology solutions, making them an invaluable partner in driving success for our customers," said Parag Kulkarni, Chief Operating Officer at CalSoft.

"StreamNative's data streaming platform handles real-time data at scale with high reliability. It's a critical piece in the data infrastructures of GenAI stack. Together with the high performance vector search of Milvus and Zilliz Cloud (fully managed Milvus), developers can build production-ready AI applications such as RAG chatbots that can utilize time-sensitive information. StreamNative's support for Kafka Connect makes it easy for developers to ingest data to Milvus and Zilliz Cloud via their Kafka Connect connector in real-time. StreamNative's open protocol approach to data streaming complements our mission of building an unstructured data platform, making them an essential partner in our journey to deliver next-generation AI solutions," said Jiang Chen, Engineering Lead at Zilliz.

About StreamNative

Founded by the original creators of Apache Pulsar, StreamNative offers the most cost-effective data streaming platform. It is Kafka API-compatible, easy to operate and scale. StreamNative re-architected data streaming from ground up making sure it scales without spending high cost and without sacrificing performance. Named a Leader in the 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for the Streaming Data Platforms, StreamNative is available across all three major cloud providers (AWS, GCP and Azure) with flexible deployment options, including fully managed Hosted, BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud), and Private Cloud. Regardless of the deployment model chosen, customers benefit from a 99.95% SLA and 24/7 production support from data streaming experts.

