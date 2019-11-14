APARTMENT HOTEL MIMARU, Featuring Modern Japonisme-style Guest Rooms, Opens in Tokyo's Ginza Area in November

TOKYO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Daiwa House Group, opened "MIMARU TOKYO GINZA EAST," an in-city apartment-style hotel meeting the needs for medium to long-term stays in Japan, in the Ginza area of Tokyo on Thursday, November 14.

The design of guest rooms and the hotel entrance was supervised by NATSUMIKUMI, an architecture and interior designing company, allowing international travelers to enjoy staying in modern Japanese-style space.

The official website of Cosmos Hotel Management:

https://www.cigr.co.jp/chm/en/index.html (Cosmos Initia Group)

All guest rooms at "APARTMENT HOTEL MIMARU" ( https://mimaruhotels.com ) are spacious, each equipped with a kitchen as well as dining space and allowing guests to relax in the comfort of being at home away from home. Since February 2018, APARTMENT HOTEL MIMARU has opened 12 hotels with a total of 548 guestrooms in Tokyo and the ancient capital of Kyoto. Three locations of APARTMENT HOTEL MIMARU have been ranked among the top 20 hotels chosen by international travelers as "Best Hotels in Japan in 2019" in an inbound report by TripAdvisor K.K., Japanese subsidiary of TripAdvisor, Inc.

MIMARU TOKYO GINZA EAST is accessible from eight stations on five railway lines and is relatively close to JR Tokyo Station and the Ginza district known as a popular tourist spot. The facility has 37 guest rooms, including 40-square-meter rooms, each capable of accommodating up to four people, and 60-square-meter rooms, each for up to six people, enabling travelers with a large group of family members or friends to stay at the hotel in a comfortable manner.

MIMARU TOKYO GINZA EAST is the first APARTMENT HOTEL MIMARU facility, with its design being supervised by NATSUMIKUMI that has participated in "MAISON & OBJET" the world's top-ranking interior and design trade fair held in Paris, France. Color-coordinated in dark blue and dark wood, the hotel's modern Japonisme-style rooms welcome guests with a sense of luxury and calmness.

Overview of "MIMARU TOKYO GINZA EAST"

- Address: 4-4, Shintomi 1, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0041, Japan

- Transportation: 9 minutes' walk from Higashi-ginza Station on the Toei Asakusa Line and the Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line; 17 minutes' walk and 12 minutes' taxi ride from JR Tokyo Station.

Official Website: https://mimaruhotels.com/ginza-east/

About NATSUMIKUMI and Natsumi Sakata

Established in 2008, NATSUMIKUMI makes good use of existing assets, including land and buildings, to create better spaces and streets. NATSUMIKUMI has exhibited its works three times at MAISON & OBJET -- an international trade fair for home decor, interior design, architecture and lifestyle culture -- and plans to participate in it again in January 2020. The company has re-designed traditional Japanese print and patterns for paper used in Japanese-style "fusuma" sliding doors that can also be used as wall decor material. The company has further developed such patterns for use in interior fabrics, kimono and stationery.

NATSUMIKUMI is becoming increasingly active worldwide, and cushion covers the company designed were introduced in "Marie Claire Idees," a French interior magazine.

MAISON & OBJET-NATSUMIKUMI MATERIAL special website:

https://www.maison-objet.com/en/paris/exhibitors/september-2019/natsumikumi-material

NATSUMIKUMI MATERIAL official website:

https://www.natsumikumi-material.com/

