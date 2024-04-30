Apartment List Offers Innovative GenAI Sales Agent to Property Partners at No Cost

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move, Apartment List , a leading online rental marketplace, is providing its advanced GenAI leasing agent, Lea Pro , to property management partners at no cost. Launched in March, Lea Pro acts as a sales representative and proactively communicates with prospective renters through phone, email, chat, and text to answer their questions, schedule tours, and follow up on inquiries.

Apartment List is providing its advanced GenAI sales agent, Lea Pro, to property management partners at no cost. Post this Apartment List, a leading online rental marketplace, is providing its advanced GenAI leasing agent, Lea Pro, to property management partners at no cost.

This unique offer means property management partners can nurture and qualify potential renters, regardless of whether they originate from Apartment List, the property's website, or any other source. Lea Pro's capabilities extend beyond traditional chatbots, offering a personalized and seamless experience for renters throughout their entire leasing journey.



Early results reveal:

Time Savings: Saves 42 hours of leasing agent time per property weekly.

Saves 42 hours of leasing agent time per property weekly. Boosted Conversions: Achieves 68% more lead-to-tour conversions.

Achieves 68% more lead-to-tour conversions. 24/7 Nurturing: Always on, engaging prospects in English and Spanish.

"For property managers, this presents a groundbreaking opportunity to consistently nurture leads while also providing an exceptional renter experience," said Matthew Woods, CEO of Apartment List. "By offering Lea Pro for free, partners eliminate immense third-party costs and accelerate their business growth."

In today's competitive rental market, leasing teams face unprecedented challenges, including record numbers of new apartments coming online and increasing vacancy rates. Lea Pro is designed to augment leasing efforts by being available 24/7 to answer questions and schedule tours, effectively moving prospective renters through the decision-making process.

"Our partners are overwhelmed trying to provide timely responses to the modern renter while managing an onslaught of leads," adds Woods. "We're thrilled to offer Lea Pro for free, as a consistent, automated game-changer for their leasing teams."

Results from properties that use Lea Pro have been staggering, with 68% higher lead-to-tour conversion rates. Renters who booked tours after interactions with Lea Pro were also 3.5 times more likely to sign a lease. Leasing teams gained back 42 hours per week, per property by automating tedious nurturing tasks.

Apartment List acquired AI technology startup, Diffe. Rent and began developing its leasing AI assistant, "Lea," in 2021. The newly announced "Lea Pro" offering represents the company's most advanced conversational Gen AI product to date.

Lea Pro, AI that sells, is available at no cost to all of Apartment List's qualified property partners as part of the company's Smart Leasing Platform. For more information, follow the link to www.apartmentlist.com/lea .

About Apartment List

At Apartment List, we match the perfect apartment with the perfect renter. Powered by cutting-edge technology, Apartment List is the smartest leasing platform in the multifamily industry. With over 6 million rental units on its platform, Apartment List is dedicated to helping ready-to-move renters find a home they love at the value they deserve. Since its founding in 2011, Apartment List has matched millions of renters to their perfect home.

PR Contact

Erin Giddens

Communications Associate

[email protected]

SOURCE Apartment List