ApartmentRatings.com & SatisFacts Announce Award-Winning Companies & Communities For 2020

ApartmentRatings Top Rated Communities Awards: Determined By Real Renter Feedback

The ApartmentRatings Top Rated Communities Awards are determined by feedback provided by real renters who write and post reviews on the ApartmentRatings website, which is well known for being the largest source for online renter reviews and ratings.

To be eligible for an award, communities must earn an epIQ Index grade of at least A- and have at least five new reviews submitted in the current award year. Less than 5% of multifamily communities listed on ApartmentRatings.com qualify for the accolade, which was first established in 2013.

The complete list of the 2020 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Awards winners can be seen at https://www.apartmentratings.com/2020topratedawards/. Winners can also be identified by "ApartmentRatings Top Rated" window clings displayed on-site at winning communities.

SatisFacts National Resident Satisfaction Awards: Grounded In Data

SatisFacts' National Resident Satisfaction Awards recognize multifamily management companies and communities across the United States that provide an extraordinary living experience to their residents, evidenced by superior resident satisfaction and retention rates as measured by SatisFacts Insite® and Annual survey scores.

SatisFacts Insite surveys are completed by residents at different touchpoints throughout the rental lifecycle including Touring, Move-In, Maintenance, and Pre-Lease Renewal, while Annual surveys evaluate collective experience throughout the year.

National Resident Satisfaction Management Company Awards winners maintained a SatisFacts portfolio score of 4.0 or above (out of 5), and a minimum of 100 resident Insite or Annual survey completions in 2020. Community winners maintained a score of 4.0 or above (out of 5), with a minimum of 25 Insite or Annual resident survey completions.

The list of the top 10 Insite and Annual Company winners for 2020 can be viewed at https://www.satisfacts.com/awards/ .

"Year after year, we look forward to sharing this exciting news with our winning management companies and communities, who truly appreciate the value of authentic renter feedback and ratings," said James Watters, Director of Business Operations at ApartmentRatings and SatisFacts. "Award winners understand that consistently asking for renter input and using the information received is crucial to identifying opportunities for improvement, establishing effective onsite and corporate strategies, and offers the best path to rise above the competition and achieve their short-term and long-term goals."

Added Watters: "We recognize the efforts of all those who put in the work to make life better for their residents, especially during such a trying year. We congratulate all of the 2020 award winners, and wish all communities and companies the best of luck in qualifying for awards in 2021."

About ApartmentRatings

Launched in 2000, ApartmentRatings.com is the most comprehensive and trusted resource for renters nationwide. With over 3 million reviews and counting, ApartmentRatings.com provides a fundamental platform where residents and prospects can share their experiences as well as obtain the reliable and authentic information when searching for the right place to call home.

About SatisFacts

SatisFacts is the leading provider of resident surveys and multifamily housing industry research, focusing on resident retention and reputation management. With 20 years of experience serving more than 3 million units nationwide, SatisFacts' surveys provide actionable feedback to help increase resident satisfaction and property management companies' overall bottom lines. To learn more about the services we provide, please visit www.satisfacts.com .

ApartmentRatings and SatisFacts are divisions of Internet Brands® .

