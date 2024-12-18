APCI Celebrates 40 Years of Supporting Independent Pharmacy

For four decades, APCI has remained committed to its mission of supporting independent pharmacy owners by offering solutions that increase operational efficiency, foster business growth, and enhance patient care. From group purchasing power to cutting-edge technology, APCI continues to deliver services that enable local pharmacies to compete effectively against large corporations, all while maintaining the personalized care that independent pharmacies are known for.

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to the dedication of our members and the commitment of our team to strengthening independent pharmacies nationwide," said Tim Hamrick, CEO of APCI. "Since 1984, APCI has championed the causes of community pharmacy owners, providing them with the tools, resources, and advocacy they need to thrive in an increasingly challenging healthcare environment. We are incredibly proud of our role in helping local pharmacies continue to serve their communities with personalized, high-quality care.

"As we look forward to the next 40 years, we remain committed to providing our members with the tools and support they need to continue serving their patients and communities," Hamrick added.

APCI's advocacy efforts are a cornerstone of its work. The cooperative has been an influential voice in advocating for policies that benefit independent pharmacies, whether it's opposing unfair reimbursement practices, defending pharmacy rights, or advocating for fair drug pricing. APCI's efforts on both the state and federal levels ensure that independent pharmacy owners have a seat at the table when decisions are made that impact the industry.

In addition to its advocacy work, APCI offers a range of innovative services designed to support its members' operational and financial success. These include Pharmacy Retailing Operations (PRO), which focuses on retail and financial management; APCI Choice, a program that offers claims management and clinical pharmacy services; CAPS pharmacy audit services; and many more. Unlike other providers, APCI delivers these programs at cost, ensuring that members benefit from high-quality services at significantly lower rates than they would find in the broader marketplace. By offering these resources at no markup, APCI helps independent pharmacies streamline their operations, enhance profitability, and improve patient care.

As APCI celebrates this milestone, the organization looks forward to continuing its mission to strengthen the independent pharmacy community and ensure that these vital businesses remain an integral part of healthcare for generations to come.

About APCI

Founded in 1984, American Pharmacy Cooperative, Inc. (APCI) is a cooperative that serves locally-owned independent pharmacies across the United States. With members in 31 states, APCI provides its members with group purchasing power, innovative programs, and services designed to enhance operational efficiency and financial performance. APCI is also a passionate advocate for independent pharmacies, actively working at the state and federal levels to protect the interests of its members and the communities they serve.

