APCIA to Co-Host Diversity and Inclusion Event in NYC

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) is pleased to announce a partnership with the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) and the Life Insurance Council of New York (LICONY) to co-host the inaugural Women & Diversity: Expanding Opportunities in Insurance event. The conference will take place February 27-28, 2020, at the Barclay in New York City.

"This joint industry effort is designed to provide actionable steps that companies can take for building diverse and inclusive corporate communities," said June Holmes, Chief Operating Officer and Treasurer of APCIA. "The event will provide an opportunity for participants to network with other insurance leaders dedicated to talent and human capital. It will bring together leaders from all corporate and business backgrounds, recognizing that these issues are not only a human resources function, but all aspects of the organization must value and invest in the future of the insurance workforce."

New York Superintendent Linda Lacewell will kick off the event, followed by keynotes from CEOs and senior executives from MetLife, AF Group, CSAA, The Hartford, Travelers, Society Insurance, and State Auto. Zurich, Aon, and The Hartford will present a special keynote on apprenticeship program investment and its role in the future of the industry.

APCIA appreciates the support for, and engagement on, this event from its member companies, including: AAA, The Auto Club Group; AF Group; AIG; American Family; Amica; Auto Club Group; AXA XL; Church Mutual; COUNTRY Financial; CSAA, CUNA Mutual; Kemper; MetLlife; Mutual Assurance Society of Virginia; National Interstate Insurance; Prime; Progressive; Selective; Sentry; Shelter; Society; State Auto; Swiss Re; The Hartford; Travelers; Vermont Mutual; and Zurich.

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) is the primary national trade association for home, auto, and business insurers. APCIA promotes and protects the viability of private competition for the benefit of consumers and insurers, with a legacy dating back 150 years. APCIA members represent all sizes, structures, and regions—protecting families, communities, and businesses in the U.S. and across the globe.

