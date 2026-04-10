APDA Applauds Seating of the National Parkinson's Plan Advisory Council

APDA Advocates Secure Important Spots on Council with Appointment of Cathi Ann Thomas, MS, RN, CNRN and David G. Standaert, MD, PhD

NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) applauds the announcement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. regarding the appointment of members to the Advisory Council on Parkinson's Research, Care, and Services. Established in 2024 under the National Plan to End Parkinson's Act, the Council brings together a broad range of Parkinson's disease (PD) expertise and lived experience. APDA is thrilled with the selections of Cathi Ann Thomas, MS, RN, CNRN and David G. Standaert, MD, PhD – two dedicated, long-standing APDA partners and fierce advocates for the PD community.

The Advisory Council is comprised of public members representing a broad range of expertise in Parkinson's disease and key government officials. They have been charged with the evaluation and prioritization of federally funded initiatives in PD research, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, clinical care, and programs. They are also tasked with identifying ways to reduce the financial burden of Parkinson's disease, improve health outcomes and quality of care, and address environmental triggers and underlying factors contributing to Parkinson's disease.

"APDA applauds the Administration's commitment to the National Parkinson's Plan and wholeheartedly congratulates the Council members," said Leslie A. Chambers, President & CEO, APDA. "As part of its work, we are urging the Council to set firm, reasonable reporting timelines that will enable it to produce meaningful reports that include an estimate of the investments needed to prevent, diagnose, treat, and ultimately cure Parkinson's disease, as well as ways to prioritize improving the quality of life of those living with Parkinson's and their families."

APDA-Affiliated Leaders Appointed to the Council:

Cathi Ann Thomas, MS, RN, CNRN, is an Assistant Professor of Neurology and Program Director of the Parkinson Disease and Movement Disorders Center at Boston University Medical Campus (BUMC), based at Boston Medical Center. As an Information & Referral Coordinator for APDA she has been developing patient programs and services both locally and nationally, including Parkinson Good Start, PRESS®, Care Partner Support series, Support Group facilitator training, and more. As a member of a multidisciplinary research team at BUMC, an APDA Center for Advanced Research, she has also participated in more than 50 clinical research studies in Parkinson's.

David G. Standaert, MD, PhD, is the John N. Whitaker Professor and Chair of Neurology at the Heersink School of Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, site of an APDA Center for Advanced Research. He serves as the Chair of APDA's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) which oversees and guides the annual competitive review process for APDA research grants, ensuring it is rigorous, fair, and scientifically sound.

The Council will be co-chaired by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH) and will convene soon to begin its work. APDA's Department of Public Policy will be monitoring this progress and keeping the PD community updated.

Advisory Council on Parkinson's Research, Care, and Services Membership:

Per the enacted law, the Council must be comprised of a specific mix of representation from the PD community. The official members are as follows:

Two Patient Advocates, including at least one individual who is living with young onset PD :

Israel Robledo

Sara Whittingham, MD

Family Caregiver:

Jessi Keavney, MBA

Health Care Provider:

Cathi-Ann Thomas, RN, MS, CNRN

Two Biomedical Researchers with Parkinson's Related Expertise:

Alice Chen-Plotkin, MD

David Standaert, MD, PhD

A Movement Disorders Specialist Who Treats People with Parkinson's:

Michael Okun, MD

A Dementia Specialist Who Treats People with Parkinson's:

Bradley F. Boeve, MD

Two Representatives from Parkinson's-related Nonprofit Organizations:

Deborah Brooks, MBA

Jessica Shurer, MSW

Government Officials

Amy Bany Adams, PhD -- National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, National Institutes of Health

Nancy Beck, PhD – Environmental Protection Agency

Maria Bellantoni, MD – Indian Health Service

Teresa Buracchio, MD – Food and Drug Administration

John Duda, MD – Department of Veterans Affairs

Stephanie E. Haridopolos, MD – Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Surgeon General

Roger Klein, MD, JD – Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality

Gayathri Kumar, MD– Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Minority Health

Mary Lazare, MA, MS – Administration of Community Living

Shari Ling, MD – Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Daniel Monson, PhD – Department of Defense

Edda Thiels, PhD – National Science Foundation

Vacant – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

About the American Parkinson Disease Association

The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting Parkinson's disease (PD) by providing the support, education, research, and community that helps everyone impacted by PD live life to the fullest. Through a nationwide grassroots network of Chapters and Information & Referral (I&R) Centers, APDA works tirelessly to raise public awareness of this chronic neurologic movement disorder and deliver outstanding patient services, resources, and educational and wellness programs to the approximately one million people living with PD in the United States and their care partners and families. Envisioning a world without PD, APDA's national research program and Centers for Advanced Research aim to provide better treatments and unlock the mysteries of the disease. APDA is also committed to advancing public policy solutions that improve lives and move us toward a cure. Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $338 million in its efforts to support the PD community. Learn more at www.apdaparkinson.org.

SOURCE American Parkinson Disease Association, Inc.