APEC Officially Kicks Off with Iron Horse Vineyards

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Horse Vineyards is honored to be the toasting wine at the Welcome Reception for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting, hosted by San Francico Mayor London Breed with the President and Dr. Biden.

Fittingly, the Sonoma County Sparkling Wine is Iron Horse 2019 Resilience, a pale pink, vintage Rosé, chosen in part because it resonates with the meeting's theme of "Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All."

"Resilience is the quality of being able to bounce back and San Francisco has that in spades," says Iron Horse CEO Joy Sterling. "My family and I are very proud to contribute our wines to help San Francisco shine on the world stage."

Iron Horse's diplomatic history began with the Reagan Gorbachev Summit Meetings in 1985 and spans seven consecutive presidential administrations. In 2012, Iron Horse was the toasting wine at the State Department lunch hosted by Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden for then Vice President Xi Jinping. Recent accolades include being the top-rated American Sparkling in Wine Spectator and one of the Top 100 Wineries of the World in Wine & Spirits Magazine and Wine Spectator.

The 2019 Resilience is a special, limited production Sparkling Wine originally created after the devastating Sonoma County wildfires in 2017. Each year, $5 of every bottle sold benefits the Sonoma County Resilience fund. This vintage, the contribution is shared with the Maui Strong Foundation, aiding their journey to recovery and resilience.

Few details were disclosed about the APEC VIP Welcome Reception at the Exploratorium until the corks started popping at 5pm. Besides Sparkling, Iron Horse 2020 Heritage Chardonnay and 2019 Gold Ridge Pinot Noir were also featured at the opening party.

APEC is the largest gathering of world leaders since the founding of the United Nations in 1945, which Iron Horse co-founder Audrey Sterling attended. "My mother was in high school, at Lowell, and got the last seat at the very back of the house," said Sterling. "She was in the room."

Audrey and Barry Sterling founded Iron Horse in 1976 with a deep commitment to the environment and community. Today their children, Joy and Laurence, run the estate. Three generations live on the property.

About Iron Horse Vineyards:

Iron Horse is one of the finest family-owned wine properties in the country and the top American-owned, luxury Sparkling Wine producer. The estate is a 260-acre reserve in Green Valley, part of the Russian River Valley, 13 miles from the Pacific, renowned for delicious, cool climate Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. All the Sparklings are vintage – aged a minimum of three years en tirage. Iron Horse Chardonnay is considered a signature wine for the cool, foggy Green Valley region. The 2019 Gold Ridge Pinot Noir is named for the vineyard's special soil type, considered the most coveted soil type especially for Pinot Noir. The property was named after a railroad stop, which crossed the property in the 1890s. The logo, the rampant horse on a weathervane, came from a 19th century weathervane found while clearing away the rubble during construction. 2023 marks the family's 47th vintage.

