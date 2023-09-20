Iron Horse Vineyards Must Have Holiday Gifts for Sparkling Wine Lovers

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that wonderful time of year again when we start preparing the perfect sparkling holiday gifts. Iron Horse is here to help with a season full of cheer.

"We have creative, fun and delicious sparkling wine offers heading into the holiday season," said Joy Sterling, Partner/CEO of Iron Horse Winery.

Smores and Sparkling Stargazing Magnum

Give the gift of recurring joy, a three-month Holiday Sparkling Wine Club. Iron Horse is honored to be named Best Sparkling Wine Subscription by Forbes Vetted. The prestigious accolade inspired a new, short-term subscription for the holidays. This gift includes three shipments of Iron Horse bubbly, beginning with a magnum of 2018 Classic Vintage Brut in December, followed by two shipments (two bottles each) of the Winemaker's Choice selections in January and February, including 2020 Year of the Dragon for Lunar New Year and 2019 Brut Rosé. (The 2018 vintage of Brut Rose earned a near perfect 99-point rating in Decanter Magazine.) The lucky giftees will be covered for everything from New Year's to Valentine's Day. $399, shipping included. This is a wow gift for everyone who loves bubbly.

For the person who loves sweater-weather and winter nights that call for cozying up with a bottle of bubbly, check out the "Get Cozy gift set." The set features Iron Horse 2019 Winter's Cuvee, a s'mores kit (including graham crackers, chocolate, marshmallows, a mini portable fire pit and two s'mores sticks), and a set of fuzzy, Sonoma County heritage sheep's wool felt coasters. Arrives in a beautiful gift box, perfect for a date night. Holiday price: $179

Whether you're an astronomer, a space buff, or just love wine with incredible bubbles and flavor, Stargazing Cuvée is the perfect way to toast under the stars. Awestruck by the NASA images, it occurred to us that we could create something special --an out-of-this-world Sparkling Wine. This is the second vintage in a series of magnum-sized tête de cuvée Sparkling Wines featuring exquisite images from the James Webb Space Telescope. It comes in a gift box with a keepsake Iron Horse champagne stopper for $195., shipping included. This year, the label shows a stunning molecular space cloud, the birthplace of stars. This is the perfect toast to the jaw-dropping beauty of the universe, the marvels of science and the sparkle within each of us. To paraphrase Neil deGrasse Tyson, we are all made of stardust. Plus, magnums are the optimum size for celebrations large or small.

Iron Horse is a must have for Sparkling Wine lovers for their exceptional quality and unparalleled variety. Their bubblies are the epitome of excellence, rated the Top American Sparkling in Wine Spectator and named one of the Top 100 Wines of the world by Wine & Spirits Magazine. The winery produces limited-production wines to fit the season like 2019 Winter's Cuvee and giving wines like Iron Horse 2019 Gratitude. $5 for every bottle sold goes to the Redwood Empire Food Bank. Their 2019 Ocean Reserve, perfect for the eco-champions on your list, benefits the Marine Mammal Center based in Sausalito, CA that helps preserve the biodiversity and health of the ocean.

Iron Horse is family owned and operated. Three generations live on the estate in California.

