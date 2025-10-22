Apera AI Announces Vue 9.51, Forge Enhancements, and Large Format VuePorts to Accelerate 4D Vision-Guided Robotics

Latest updates deliver new calibration insights, a streamlined de-racking pipeline, direct Forge-to-Vue deployment, and expanded camera sizes for the largest scale 4D Vision automation projects.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apera AI, the leader in 4D Vision for industrial robotic automation, today announced the release of Apera Vue 9.51, along with major updates to Apera Forge and the introduction of new VuePort camera models in Large (L) and Large Tall (LT) formats. The latest updates to the Apera 4D Vision system deliver faster deployment, enhanced accuracy, and expanded flexibility for manufacturers and system integrators deploying vision-guided robotic (VGR) automation at scale.

Apera AI 2025 - Dynamic Decimated Gripper in Dark Mode

"We want to end robot blindness. To achieve this mission, we're pushing the boundaries of AI to make 4D Vision simpler, faster, and more accessible for every robot," said Sina Afrooze, CEO and Founder at Apera AI. "With Vue 9.51, we're one step closer. We've given users deeper insights into robot calibration and performance, and we've streamlined how plant-ready vision programs are deployed. Combined with our expanded VuePort lineup, manufacturers now have more tools than ever to scale automation—only Apera 4D Vision delivers the highest fidelity across large fields of view for the finest accuracy in the biggest VGR projects."

Apera AI transforms plant performance by empowering robots with human-caliber vision and advanced artificial intelligence. Powered by 4D Vision, robots achieve up to 10X faster vision and greater than 99.9% reliability in recognizing objects and completing tasks.

Apera Vue 9.51 Delivers More Insight, Precision, and Ease of Setup

The latest version of Apera Vue's award-winning 4D Vision software redefines robot calibration and streamlines de-racking configuration for real-world manufacturing.

Robot (Hand-Eye) Calibration Updates

Vue 9.51 introduces enhanced Robot Calibration for added visibility into calibration results, enabling the highest pick precision. New histogram visualizations display accuracy metrics across all calibration sample locations, giving users deeper understanding and confidence in picking accuracy across their vision region.

New De-Racking (Single Rack) Pipeline

This release introduces a new Single Rack De-racking Pipeline designed for tool-mounted camera (Eye-in-Hand) vision setups. This feature streamlines configuration for applications where parts are stacked in a single row or column and picked one at a time, dramatically simplifying setup while saving time.

Additional Vue Enhancements

Updated Part Selection Interface | New occlusion controls give users finer control over pickability in obstructed environments.

| New occlusion controls give users finer control over pickability in obstructed environments. Performance Improvements and Fixes | Ongoing refinements enhance overall system performance and ease of use.

Apera Forge Now Seamless from Simulation to Field Deployment

The company's web-based design studio, Apera Forge is a no-code simulation and AI training platform that enables manufacturers and integrators to build and validate 4D Vision-guided robotic applications in mere hours. With the latest release, Forge is bridging the sim-to-real gap for faster deployments.

Forge-to-Vue Asset Deployment

Forge now enables users to deploy trained assets directly to their vision controller, without support. Users simply add Apera VueControllers to their Forge account by serial number and download trained assets to those devices instantly via the App Manager, accelerating production setup.

CAD Preview and Optimization Tools

The new CAD Viewer and Optimization tool adds support for .STP files alongside .STL, allowing for preview and decimation of CAD files. Users can decimate down their gripper mesh within Forge, download it to their VueController, and deploy it to Apera Vue for faster Autopilot operations with highly accurate collision geometry.

Additional Enhancements

Training Status Notifications | Automatic emails alert users when AI training completes.

| Automatic emails alert users when AI training completes. Duplicate / Copy Tools | Users can quickly duplicate parts, grippers, pick points, or entire vision solutions to accelerate design iteration.

| Users can quickly duplicate parts, grippers, pick points, or entire vision solutions to accelerate design iteration. Simulation with CAD Objects | Cells can now be simulated with fence and obstacle CAD models, highlighting robot fence collision in simulation output.

| Cells can now be simulated with fence and obstacle CAD models, highlighting robot fence collision in simulation output. Dark Mode | Available for all users via settings, as preferred.

New Apera VuePort Sizes, L and LT, Deliver the Largest Field of View

Apera VuePorts are pre-calibrated, high-quality 12MP stereo camera pairs that deliver industry-leading 4D Vision. The new VuePort L and LT, Large and Large Tall sizes, support larger-than-ever field of views for big parts, big bins, and the largest scale projects.

New Apera Docs Site for 24/7 Learning and Guidance

The newly launched Documentation Portal offers a modernized experience for customers and partners. It integrates with Apera Accounts used for Forge access, giving users a single streamlined hub for learning, setup, and technical guidance.

"Vue 9.51 and Forge represent another leap forward in making 4D Vision practical for the toughest automation challenges," said Jamie Westell, Director of Engineering at Apera AI. "We've focused on giving users deeper visibility into their systems and streamlining the process from simulation to deployment. These updates make precision more measurable, setup more predictable, and scaling automation across plants faster than ever."

About Apera AI Inc.

The pioneer in 4D vision for robotic automation, Apera AI makes plants more productive by empowering robots with human-like vision and advanced artificial intelligence, dramatically increasing speed, accuracy, and reliability. Its patented award-winning 4D Vision system unlocks plant performance, enabling automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and other industrial manufacturers to achieve unmatched levels of productivity, quality, and cost savings. To learn more, visit www.apera.ai.

SOURCE Apera AI Inc.