Aperol® Brings the Vibrant Essence of Italian Culture to Iconic Mountain Destinations Globally for the 2025 Après Ski Season

Aperol Spritz pairs perfectly with alpine moments and brings a bright pop of orange to ski destinations worldwide from locales in Canada, Italy, France, Switzerland, and Austria to mountain towns across the U.S., such as locations in Colorado, California, Nevada, and Montana. From lively bar pop-ups to DJ-led celebrations, each moment embodies the Aperol spirit of joy and togetherness. In the U.S., Aperol is set to elevate Après Ski celebrations through sponsoring a series of concerts and events in Aspen, one of North America's premier Après Ski destinations, throughout February and March.

Building on the continued success of the Aperol Spritz, these high-energy events offer guests of legal drinking age a taste of Italy's signature cocktail in unforgettable winter settings. Whether enjoying the ski season by a cozy chalet fire or dancing under the sun to live music, Aperol invites everyone to embrace life's golden hours.

To complement Aperol's Après Ski programming, the brand is unveiling the Aperol Après Ski Collection, the latest merchandise capsule designed for slope-goers, mountain partiers, and those who stay cozy by the fire. The collection features mix-and-match pieces inspired by Aperol's signature joyful hue and bubbly spirit, offering fans a fun way to stand out and spread the Aperol Spritz mindset throughout the winter season.

The Aperol Après Ski Capsule Collection will be available for purchase in the U.S. starting at $8 USD at https://us-shop.aperol.com/ .

"Après Ski and Aperol Spritz are a natural match, both rooted in creating joyful moments that bring people together," says Andrea Sengara, Campari America's VP of Marketing. "Through our new partnerships and programming, we're excited to add a touch of Italian warmth and vibrancy to this beloved winter tradition, turning every gathering into an unforgettable experience."

The Aperol Spritz is crafted with three parts Aperol, two parts Cinzano Prosecco, and one part soda, garnished with a slice of orange in a glass filled with ice. Its light, herbaceous flavor and vibrant color make it the ideal drink for any occasion, any time of year. Aperol invites all 21+ winter enthusiasts whether on the mountain or at home, to enjoy the season together responsibly with Aperol .

For more information about Aperol's Après Ski programming, partnership events, and merchandise collection, visit aperol.com or follow @AperolSpritzOfficial on social media to stay up to date on the latest Aperol news. #ApresWithAperol

Aperol reminds Spritz lovers to enjoy Aperol and this Après season responsibly.

Aperol® is the iconic aperitif known globally for its bright orange hue and unique floral flavor profile which derives from a secret recipe that has remained unchanged for over a century. Launched in 1919 by the Barbieri Brothers in the Veneto Region of Italy, and recognized for sparking joyful connections and creating memorable, shared experiences, the signature cocktail, the Aperol Spritz, evokes the Italian lifestyle of togetherness.

Aperol Spritz is the #1 cocktail in Italy*, and the #8 cocktail globally**. The signature cocktail is made by mixing Aperol, Cinzano Prosecco, and a splash of soda in a wine glass full of ice, and garnishing with a slice of orange. Its light, herbaceous, and floral flavor profile truly make it the ideal drink for every occasion.

*Source: BVA Doxa – based on cocktail consumption in the past 3 months, overall and during the aperitif, within a list of 34 cocktails. Research conducted in April 2024 among a sample of 1,283 alcoholic drinkers, aged 18-55 y.o. in Italy.

**Source: Drinks International's 2024 Brand Report

