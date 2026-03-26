In its fourth year as Official Spritz Partner, Aperol brings the iconic Aperol Spritz to life through a dynamic series of immersive, multi-sensory experiences designed to capture the vibrant spirit of the festival.

INDIO, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperol®, the iconic Italian aperitivo, is returning to Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for its fourth consecutive year. As the Official Spritz Partner, Aperol is debuting a brand new festival experience – the Aperol Day Club – a vibrant destination designed to capture the essence of the Aperol Spritz and invite festival-goers to make every moment the moment, all weekend long.

APEROL RETURNS TO COACHELLA 2026 WITH ALL-NEW IMMERSIVE APEROL DAY CLUB EXPERIENCE

Located at the heart of the festival grounds, the Aperol Day Club is a transportive escape inspired by the vibrancy of Italy's #1 cocktail*. Shimmering orange hues, radiant light installations, citrus-forward notes, and layered textures come together to reflect the color, effervescence, and unmistakable energy of the Aperol Spritz — creating a dynamic setting designed to move with the rhythm of the weekend.

The Day Club comes alive under Aperol's Be the Moment spirit — the brand's bold platform celebrating spontaneous joy, connection and creativity where culture lives and moves. At Coachella, that energy takes shape through a rotating mix of immersive experiences, surprise activations and photo-ready moments. From live DJ sets to interactive style touchpoints, festival-goers are invited to step into the moment, return throughout the weekend to discover something new, and embrace the unmistakable joy of the Aperol Spritz.

From catching legendary acts to vibing with friends, it's all about the here and now. This year, Aperol keeps the energy going with its most dynamic Day Club experience yet, serving fans a weekend where every moment truly is the moment.

At the Aperol Day Club, guests can enjoy live DJ sets, customize their festival look with new experiences such as tooth gems, permanent bracelets, and beauty stations, with the chance to discover a surprise guest pop-up during the day. From Aperol-inspired frozen treats to visual installations and interactive backdrops, the Day Club engages all the senses at every turn. Every corner is designed for connection, celebration, and shareable moments, making it the ultimate destination for those ready to step inside the Aperol Spritz and truly Be the Moment.

"For us, Be the Moment is about celebrating the small, joyful pauses that bring people closer together," said Allison Varone, Head of Marketing at Campari America. "It's a reminder to slow down and savor what's happening right in front of you — the music, the energy, the people you're with. The Aperol Day Club is designed to spark those unforgettable, can't-miss moments throughout the weekend — from immersive experiences to surprise appearances — all centered around the joy of sharing an Aperol Spritz."

Festivalgoers 21+ can visit the Aperol Day Club on-site to experience Be the Moment firsthand and enjoy an Aperol Spritz at the heart of the celebration.

Building on its popular merch platform, Aperol will also debut a festival-inspired collection in the U.S. for the first time ever. The limited-edition items channel the playful, sun-soaked style of festival season, with items infused in Aperol's signature orange hue. Fans can explore festival-ready T-shirts, phone charms, bandanas, patches, handheld fans, and hats — perfect for wearing on-site, gifting, or bringing a touch of Aperol home. The Aperol 2026 Festival Collection is available for pre-order starting today at https://us-shop.aperol.com/collections/aperol-festival-collection, with prices ranging from $10 to $30.

For more information about Aperol's Coachella experience, visit aperol.com or follow @AperolSpritzOfficial on social media for the latest news.

Aperol encourages concertgoers and music fans to enjoy the festival season — especially Coachella — responsibly.

Be the Moment.

Aperol Spritz Recipe

"3-2-1" Aperol Spritz

Ingredients:

3 Parts of Prosecco D.O.C.

2 Parts of Aperol

1 Part of Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)

1 Slice of orange

METHOD: In a wine glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Prosecco D.O.C. followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water and garnish with an orange slice. The result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.

GLASS: Wine glass

ABOUT APEROL/APEROL SPRITZ

Aperol® is the iconic aperitif known globally for its bright orange hue and unique floral flavor profile, which derives from a secret recipe that has remained unchanged for over a century. Launched in 1919 by the Barbieri Brothers in the Veneto Region of Italy, and recognized for sparking joyful connections and creating memorable, shared experiences, the signature cocktail, the Aperol Spritz, evokes the Italian lifestyle of togetherness.

Aperol Spritz is the #1 cocktail in Italy*, and the #8 cocktail globally**. The signature cocktail is made by mixing Aperol, Prosecco, and a splash of soda water in a wine glass full of ice, and garnishing with a slice of orange. Its light, herbaceous, and floral flavor profile truly make it the ideal drink for every occasion.

*Source: BVA Doxa – based on cocktail consumption in the past 3 months, overall and during the aperitif, within a list of 34 cocktails. Research conducted in April 2024 among a sample of 1,283 alcoholic drinkers, aged 18-55 y.o. in Italy.

**Source: Drinks International's 2025 Brand Report

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional, and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Grand Marnier, Espolòn, Courvoisier, Wild Turkey, and Appleton Estate. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses.

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates in 25 production sites worldwide and has its own distribution network in 26 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 5,100 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: https://www.camparigroup.com/en

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

CONTACTS

M Booth PR; [email protected]

SOURCE Aperol