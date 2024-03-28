The Joyful Spirit of Italy Introduces the Tradition of Aperitivo to Celebrate Togetherness and the Love of Music at Coachella

INDIO, Calif., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperol®, the iconic Italian aperitivo, is returning to Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival ® for its second year, bringing along the quintessential expressions of Italian culture and source of its namesake, the tradition of Aperitivo. Italians have a way of elevating and finding joy in even the smallest moments of life - and now those enjoying Coachella are also invited to join in the Italian vibe with Aperol.

Aperol® Returns to Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival® with New Aperol Terrazza and a Golden Hour Aperitivo Experience

This year, Aperol invites guests of the global music festival who are 21+*** to the new Aperol Terrazza at Coachella located within the 12 Peaks VIP area featuring Aperol Aperitivo Italiano, an authentic golden hour experience, crafted in collaboration with Chef Samuele Silvestri, Executive Chef of the Terrazza Aperol in Venice and visualized by CARVINGBLOCK , a culinary storytelling house that crafts unparalleled experiences. The NEW Aperol Terrazza at Coachella transports VIP guests to Aperol's adopted home in Venice where Aperol Spritz and Cicchetti culture thrives. Cicchetti, ci•cchet•ti [CHiˈkedē] are small plates traditionally served throughout Venice and Italy using fresh, seasonal ingredients. Guests will enter through the Grand Archway, and immediately feel as if they've stepped into a modern Italian square. Inspired by contemporary Venetian architecture from the original Terrazza Aperol in Venice, welcoming festival goers into the ultimate space to join together and unwind with friends.

Attendees of legal drinking age with VIP passes can reserve their spot for the Aperol Aperitivo Italiano experience between the golden hours of 4-7pm each day during both festival weekends starting on April 4th. For early access to reservations, sign up for Aperol's newsletter by April 1st. For VIP guests unable to secure a reservation in advance, an onsite waitlist will be available.

VIP pass holders who book a reservation will receive a signature flight of authentic Cicchetti-inspired bites with flavors that evoke the sense of being in Italy where locals enjoy a lifestyle of togetherness and shared love of Aperol Spritz, the #1 cocktail in Italy*. The Aperol Aperitivo Italiano experience is inspired by the authentic Venetian tradition of Aperitivo, with Cicchetti, encouraging old friends and new to join together for an afternoon filled with good vibes.

Actor and music lover Camila Mendes, recently seen in Upgraded and soon to be released Música, will join Aperol in kicking off the festival. "My friends and I love going to music festivals, and Aperol Spritz is our drink of choice whenever we get together, so I know we'll have a blast attending the Aperol Aperitivo Italiano experience at Coachella this year!" said Camila.

Keep an eye out on @AperolUSA during Coachella weekend one as Aperol and Camila Mendes bring you live updates from the desert, at the Aperol Terrazza at Coachella as they celebrate the festival with an iconic VIP Aperitivo hour.

"Having established deeply joyful ties to music, Aperol is elated to welcome guests back again this year to join the vibe with an authentic Italian pastime - fostering shared experiences at daytime social occasions through Aperitivo," said Andrea Sengara, Campari America's Head of Marketing. "The Aperol Aperitivo Italiano is a testament to Aperol's deep connection and commitment to our Italian Heritage and we look forward to having music lovers join the vibe under the glow of the desert sun."

For fans joining the joy on the main GA grounds, the Aperol Piazza is a bright orange oasis filled with unique photo moments, digital activities, and an interior tram, along with a pergola rooftop which will be blowing bubbles during Golden Hour each day as guests toast to the beautiful desert sunsets. Guests can bask in the feeling of being in Italy in the middle of the desert while discovering the history of Aperol Spritz at the bright orange Pavilion. A true gathering place just like the iconic piazzas found throughout Italy, the Aperol Piazza will again be the place to join friends old and new, building connections over the brand's love of music and togetherness. Aperol can be found at Coachella in the Aperol Piazza in the main GA area, as well as in the general VIP area, Rose Garden VIP, and at the Aperol Terrazza.

Coachella is the first stop on Aperol's 2024 music festival tour, creating connections with the brand's love of music and togetherness. For the past several years, Aperol has been a key guest and supporting partner at music festivals across the globe. For those who missed seeing us in the desert, Aperol will be at other major festivals throughout the rest of the year.

Aperol reminds music and concert lovers to enjoy Aperol and this upcoming festival season – especially Coachella – responsibly.

Join the vibe.

"3-2-1" Aperol Spritz

Ingredients:

3 Parts of Cinzano Prosecco D.O.C.

2 Parts of Aperol

1 Part of Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)

1 Slice of orange

METHOD: In a wine glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco D.O.C. followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.

GLASS: Wine glass

GARNISH: Orange Slice

ABOUT APEROL/APEROL SPRITZ

Aperol® is the iconic aperitif known globally for its bright orange hue and unique floral flavor profile which derives from a secret recipe that has remained unchanged for over a century. Launched in 1919 by the Barbieri Brothers in the Veneto Region of Italy, and recognized for sparking joyful connections and creating memorable, shared experiences, the signature cocktail, the Aperol Spritz, evokes the Italian lifestyle of togetherness.

Aperol Spritz is the #1 cocktail in Italy*, and the #6 cocktail globally**. The signature cocktail is made by mixing Aperol, Cinzano Prosecco, and a splash of soda in a wine glass full of ice, and garnishing with a slice of orange. Its light, herbaceous, and floral flavor profile truly make it the ideal drink for every occasion.

