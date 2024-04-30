Aperture Venture Capital Doubles Down on AI With Follow on Investment in Alaffia Health's $10M Series A

The financing furthers Aperture VC's commitment to investing early & over the long term in AI startups helping enterprises solve society's most difficult problems.

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaffia Health , the leader in generative AI for health plan claim operations, recently announced $10M in Series A funding, bringing its total amount of capital raised to $17.6M. The round was led by FirstMark Capital, with the participation of Aperture Venture Capital and other investors. Alaffia's management team intends to use the funding to expand its commercial footprint and further invest in advanced AI research and product development.

Aperture VC Managing Partner Garnet Heraman noted, "Since investing in Alaffia's seed round and, revenues have accelerated by 4x as the industry accolades have poured in. Alaffia is proof of AI's positive impact when applied to the challenges of specific industry verticals. Their AI solutions for claims operations are transforming the healthcare landscape for providers, payers, and patients alike."

Alaffia's success is driven by the advanced AI solutions built for health insurance plan customers. The company's flagship generative AI tool, Ask Autodor , is a co-pilot built for health insurance claims teams to automate complex manual tasks and complete them up to 20X faster. "We appreciate the strong support the Aperture VC team has shown over the last three years. Their guidance has been invaluable in giving us the room as founders to pioneer the use of new AI tools across the healthcare claims ecosystem," said Alaffia CEO TJ Ademuliyi.

About Aperture Venture Capital

Aperture Venture Capital is a seed stage investor in startups leveraging financial innovation to help businesses and individuals thrive. Our debut fund was launched in 2021 with investments from global financial technology giants FIS, Truist, PayPal, Bank of America, Progressive, MassMutual, as well as NextEra Energy. Aperture's investing platform is purpose-built to invest with expertise across the full spectrum of financial services including banking, payments, insurance, security, compliance and enterprise SaaS. We invest in the next generation of technology leaders forging the prosperous future we envision for all. For more information, visit aperturevc.com .

Press Inquiries: [email protected]

About Alaffia Health

Alaffia Health is a leading AI company that helps health insurance plans streamline their operations and reduce claim spending. The company offers Autodor, its integrated claims platform, to revolutionize the way that clinicians and medical coders across utilization management, payment integrity, special investigations, and appeals review health insurance claims. Alaffia Health has been featured on the WSJ, Forbes, TechCrunch, and Becker's Hospital Review. For more information, visit www.alaffiahealth.com .

