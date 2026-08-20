APEX Anesthesia Review Launches Dedicated CRNA Job Board to Connect Employers with the Nation's Most Engaged Nurse Anesthesia Community

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APEX Anesthesia Review, a TrueLearn brand and the leading education and continuing education platform for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and Student Registered Nurse Anesthetists (SRNAs), announced the official launch of the APEX Job Board at https://www.apexanesthesia.com/jobs, a hiring platform built exclusively for the nurse anesthesia profession. The platform helps employers connect with highly qualified CRNAs and SRNAs while giving job seekers access to vetted opportunities from leading hospitals, health systems, private practices, and anesthesia groups across the country.

Unlike other job boards, the APEX job board is part of an ecosystem already trusted by more than 50,000 CRNAs and SRNAs bringing together career opportunities and professional development in one trusted destination. More than 80%+ of nurse anesthesia educational programs trust APEX, with users who engage daily on the platform for continuing education, course review, board preparation, and career growth. Employers gain access to the APEX active audience expanding their exposure to top anesthesia talent, all while CRNAs and SRNAs can confidently explore opportunities, regardless of where they are in their job search.

Built for How CRNAs Search for Jobs

Finding the right CRNA professional involves more than searching by location. Compensation, call requirements, scheduling flexibility, employment type, autonomy, and workplace culture all influence career decisions.

"The best candidates aren't always actively looking for a new position," said Kevin Baker, CRNA, APEX's Co-Founder. "They're earning continuing education credits, preparing for certification, and investing in their professional growth. The APEX Job Board allows employers to reach those clinicians where they're already engaged, making recruiting more targeted and more effective."

The APEX Job Board is designed around those priorities, allowing employers to create richer, more transparent job listings for W-2 and 1099 positions while helping candidates quickly identify opportunities that align with how they want to practice.

Features include:

Compensation transparency

Employment type and schedule information

Benefits and workplace details

Job alerts for candidates

Google Jobs distribution

Employer analytics dashboard

More Than a Job Board

Beyond job postings, employers can build long-term visibility through premium recruitment campaigns that include Boards Bootcamp, a two-day in-person NCE/SEE live review course led by APEX educators who specialize in board preparation. Also included are sponsored content, webinars, banner placements, featured employer branding, and multi-channel marketing throughout the APEX community.

For CRNAs and SRNAs, the platform offers a centralized destination to explore opportunities across hospitals, private practices, ambulatory surgery centers, and anesthesia groups nationwide while receiving personalized job alerts and career resources.

About APEX Anesthesia Review

APEX Anesthesia Review is the leading education and career platform built exclusively for the nurse anesthesia community. From NBCRNA-approved continuing education, comprehensive board review and curriculum supplementation, to a dedicated CRNA job board, APEX connects anesthesia professionals with the tools, knowledge, and opportunities they need to advance at every stage of their career. Learn more at apexanesthesia.com.

About TrueLearn

TrueLearn is a leading digital learning and analytics platform that focuses on training healthcare professionals in the areas of medicine, nursing, and therapy. TrueLearn is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information about TrueLearn's enterprise learning platform and test prep resources, visit truelearn.com.

SOURCE TrueLearn